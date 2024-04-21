TO BME GROWTH

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the article 228 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March on the Securities Markets and Investment Services, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity ("BME GROWTH"). hereby informs you of the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Proeduca Summa, S.L., which currently holds 76.95% of the share capital of Proeduca Altus, S.A., has decided to commence a selection process for the entry of a new minority shareholder or shareholders to continue supporting and contributing to the future of the company.

This initiative is in line with the strategic and financial objectives of both Proeduca Summa, S.L. and Proeduca Altus, S.A., and responds to the interest shown by various potential investors in participating in the online higher education sector in general and in Proeduca Altus, S.A. in particular.

Proeduca Summa, S.L. intends to maintain a controlling stake in Proeduca Altus, S.A. and will prioritise in the selection process the vocation of permanence, long-term commitment and institutional support that will allow the Proeduca Group to continue developing its strategy of offering the best online higher education in Spanish.

In accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned Circular 3/2020, it is hereby stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification you may require.

Yours sincerely,

In Madrid, 19 April 2024

Mr Ruben Stein

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Proeduca Altus, S.A.