    PROEN   THA278010006

PROEN CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PROEN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
8.850 THB   -0.56%
04/06PROEN PUBLIC : Signing of a turnkey contract and a construction contract for 115 kV power transmission system
PU
03/16NOTIFICATION OF THE RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING NO. 4/2022 RE : Issuance and offering of warrant to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company (PROEN-W1),Capital increase and the addition of agenda for the 2022 AGM.(Amended version)
PU
03/14NOTIFICATION RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING NO. 4/2022 RE : Issuance and offering of PROEN-W1, Dividend Payment, Schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic Means (E-AGM) (Agenda Add) Edit Templates
PU
PROEN Public : Publication of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders invitation letter on the Company's website

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:31:20
Headline
Publication of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders invitation letter on the Company's website
Symbol
PROEN
Source
PROEN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Proen Corporation pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 058 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net cash 2021 99,1 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,8x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 2 797 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,2%
Managers and Directors
Kittipan Sri-bua-iam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nititorn Deeumpai Chief Financial Officer
Sathit Puttachaiyong Chairman
Naris Ratyiam Chief Operating Officer & Director
Punsya Paphakornpisit Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROEN CORP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.78%84
ACCENTURE PLC-17.56%216 477
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.45%177 527
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.82%115 606
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.56%100 181
INFOSYS LIMITED-4.07%99 983