    6270   TW0006270002

PROFESSIONAL COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(6270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-26
24.70 TWD   -1.59%
04:16aPROFESSIONAL COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY : Reports Q1 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
PU
03/23Professional Computer Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/11PROFESSIONAL COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY : Reports Q4 2021 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
PU
Professional Computer Technology : Reports Q1 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Professional Computer Technology Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 15:56:14
Subject 
 Professional Computer Technology Limited. Reports Q1 2022
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:Professional Computer Technology Limited.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's Q1 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results are as
follows:
operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059
net operating income (thousand NTD):50,803
profit before tax (thousand NTD):51,597
basic earnings per share(NTD):0.72
Accumulated Operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059
Accumulated net Operating income (thousand NTD):50,803
Accumulated profit before tas (thousand NTD):51,597
Accumulated basic earnings per share (NTD):0.72
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The above financial figures are not audited. The Q1 2022 consolidated
financial reports will be uploaded within the statutory period. Please
inquire about related information on TWSE's Market Observation Post System.

Disclaimer

Professional Computer Technology Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
