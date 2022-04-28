Professional Computer Technology : Reports Q1 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 2.Company name:Professional Computer Technology Limited. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's Q1 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results are as follows: operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059 net operating income (thousand NTD):50,803 profit before tax (thousand NTD):51,597 basic earnings per share(NTD):0.72 Accumulated Operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059 Accumulated net Operating income (thousand NTD):50,803 Accumulated profit before tas (thousand NTD):51,597 Accumulated basic earnings per share (NTD):0.72 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The above financial figures are not audited. The Q1 2022 consolidated financial reports will be uploaded within the statutory period. Please inquire about related information on TWSE's Market Observation Post System.