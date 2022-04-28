Professional Computer Technology : Reports Q1 2022 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:Professional Computer Technology Limited.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's Q1 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results are as
follows:
operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059
net operating income (thousand NTD):50,803
profit before tax (thousand NTD):51,597
basic earnings per share(NTD):0.72
Accumulated Operating revenues (thousand NTD):1,214,059
Accumulated net Operating income (thousand NTD):50,803
Accumulated profit before tas (thousand NTD):51,597
Accumulated basic earnings per share (NTD):0.72
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The above financial figures are not audited. The Q1 2022 consolidated
financial reports will be uploaded within the statutory period. Please
inquire about related information on TWSE's Market Observation Post System.