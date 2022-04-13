Log in
    PFHD   US7431391074

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.

(PFHD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
23.81 USD   +4.61%
05:25pPROFESSIONAL : Announces Inaugural Earnings Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29
PU
04/07PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Professional : Announces Inaugural Earnings Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29

04/13/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The Company's first quarter 2022 earnings release will be released before markets open on April 29 and will be available on the Company's website, proholdco.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the "Professional Holding Corp. Investor Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through May 29, 2022. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations and entering the access code 6487455.

Disclaimer

Professional Holding Corp. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:24:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
