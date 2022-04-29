Log in
    PFHD   US7431391074

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.

(PFHD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
22.99 USD   -0.43%
Professional : Strong Loan Growth of Over 10% Annualized in First Quarter 2022 Across All non-PPP Lending Categories - Form 8-K

04/29/2022 | 07:56am EDT
Strong Loan Growth of Over 10% Annualized in First Quarter 2022 Across All non-PPP Lending Categories
Coral Gables, Fla., April 29, 2022 - Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.30 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $4.8 million, or $0.36 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 earnings reflected expenses accrued in connection with the previously disclosed separation of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, which on an after-tax basis reduced net income by $2.6 million or $0.19 cents per share.

"While the first quarter of 2022 had its challenges, we are optimistic about our future. We expect to continue our balance sheet and top-line growth and are laser focused on increasing profitability. We are excited about the markets we serve and anticipate that our talented workforce will exceed expectations," said Abel Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
•Net income decreased $1.5 million, or 38.9%, to $2.4 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter, due to severance and accelerated vesting expense on share-based compensation associated with the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. The decrease was comprised of higher noninterest expense of $3.6 million, partially offset by higher net interest income of $0.9 million and lower provision expense of $1.0 million. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP), which excludes the severance and accelerated vesting expense, increased $0.2 million, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter to $6.7 million. In addition, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased $1.0 million, or 25.9%, from the prior quarter to $5.0 million (non-GAAP).
•Net interest income increased $0.9 million, or 5.1%, to $19.0 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in interest income in the commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios from an increase in average loans of $68.3 million to $1.8 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the prior quarter. Interest income also increased in the investment portfolio due to increased average balances and higher yields from the recent investment purchases.
•Provision for loan losses decreased $1.0 million, or 54.7%, to $0.9 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter primarily due to the charge-off of a previously disclosed impaired loan that was recorded in the prior quarter.
•Noninterest income remained relatively steady compared to prior quarter at $1.3 million. A decrease of $0.1 million in small business administration ("SBA") fees was offset by a $0.1 million gain from the early payoff on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings.
•Noninterest expense increased $3.6 million, or 27.9%, to $16.5 million compared to $12.9 million in the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.9 million expense related to severance and accelerated vesting expense on share-based compensation associated with the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer. The increase in noninterest expense also included an increase of $0.3 million in marketing expenses.
Financial Condition
At March 31, 2022:
•Total assets increased $0.2 billion, or 30.9%, annualized to $2.9 billion compared to December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of increases in cash and cash equivalents, net loans, and non-taxable securities available for sale. Total assets increased $0.6 billion, or 28.4% compared to March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of increases in cash and cash equivalents, net loans, and taxable securities available-for-sale.
•Total loans increased $45.6 million, or 10.4%, annualized to $1.8 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by loan originations of approximately $199.4 million, partially offset by paydowns and prepayments of $95.8 million. The Professional Bank PPP loan balance decreased $27.5 million, or 46.9%, to $31.1 million from December 31, 2021.


•Total deposits increased 36.9%, annualized or $0.2 billion, to $2.6 billion compared to December 31, 2021 primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts and to a lesser extent, an increase in interest bearing demand deposit accounts.
•As of March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets remained unchanged at $2.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had nonperforming assets of $2.8 million. There were no charge-offs in the loan portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a partial charge-off on one consumer loan in the prior quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company partially charged-off a commercial loan for $7.6 million.
Capital and Liquidity
The Company continues to remain well capitalized per regulatory requirements. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.6% and a leverage capital ratio of 7.8%. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At March 31, 2022, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $494.3 million in liquidity through available resources. Additionally, the Company retained $12.9 million in cash at the holding company. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a subordinated note purchase agreement with an institutional accredited investor, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold a 3.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2032 in the principal amount of $25.0 million, and increased the availability under its revolving line of credit at Valley National Bank, N.A. from $10.0 million to $25.0 million.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Net interest income was $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's cost of funds was 0.32%.
(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense(4)
Average
Yield/Rate 		Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense(4)
Average
Yield/Rate 		Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense(4)
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets
Interest-earning deposits $ 576,478 $ 276 0.19 % $ 700,741 $ 263 0.15 % $ 179,127 $ 46 0.10 %
Federal funds sold 28,234 18 0.26 % 21,969 13 0.24 % 44,264 16 0.15 %
Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,598 97 5.18 % 7,760 106 5.54 % 7,965 95 4.84 %
Investment securities - taxable 187,273 638 1.38 % 129,602 290 0.91 % 69,797 179 1.04 %
Investment securities - tax exempt 25,902 213 3.34 % 18,694 166 3.60 % 21,639 203 3.80 %
Loans(1)
1,773,887 19,780 4.52 % 1,705,563 19,159 4.56 % 1,663,532 19,233 4.69 %
Total interest earning assets 2,599,372 21,022 3.28 % 2,584,329 19,997 3.14 % 1,986,324 19,772 4.04 %
Loans held for sale 693 802 1,354
Noninterest earning assets 136,270 136,892 129,296
Total assets $ 2,736,335 $ 2,722,023 $ 2,116,974
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits 1,672,387 1,586 0.38 % 1,619,355 1,634 0.41 % 1,208,741 1,317 0.44 %
Borrowed funds 50,493 389 3.12 % 39,796 240 2.45 % 146,408 576 1.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,722,880 1,975 0.46 % 1,659,151 1,874 0.46 % 1,355,149 1,893 0.57 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits 764,763 814,767 524,114
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,666 18,514 18,629
Stockholders' equity 232,026 229,591 219,082
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,736,335 $ 2,722,023 $ 2,116,974
Net interest income $ 19,047 $ 18,123 $ 17,879
Net interest spread(2)
2.82 % 2.68 % 3.47 %
Net interest margin(3)
2.97 % 2.78 % 3.65 %
_________________________________________
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $1.6 million, $1.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.



Provision for Loan Losses
The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter. The decrease of $1.0 million in provision expense for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the partial impairment of a consumer loan that was recorded in the prior quarter.
Investment Securities
The Company's investment portfolio increased $11.7 million, or 5.8%, to $212.9 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to purchases of approximately $28.6 million in mortgage-backed securities and community development district bonds, partially offset by $8.2 million in investment calls, redemptions and paydowns coupled with unrealized losses of $8.5 million during the quarter. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds). Equity securities include $0.8 million of investments, made through our subsidiary Pro Opp Fund LLC, in businesses directly and indirectly related to the Company's core business as permitted under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act. Additionally, Pro Opp Fund LLC has an additional $0.9 million of unfunded investments outstanding.
Loan Portfolio
The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small-to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Amount Percent Amount Percent
Loans held for investment:
Commercial real estate $ 931,904 51.1% $ 902,654 50.8%
Residential real estate 381,182 20.9% 377,511 21.2%
Commercial (non-PPP) 357,124 19.6% 325,415 18.3%
Commercial (PPP) 31,097 1.7% 58,615 3.3%
Construction and land development 98,984 5.4% 91,520 5.1%
Consumer and other 22,425 1.2% 21,449 1.2%
Total loans held for investment, gross 1,822,716 100.0% 1,777,164 100.0%
Allowance for loan losses (13,555) (12,704)
Loans held for investment, net $ 1,809,161 $ 1,764,460
Loans held for sale:
Loans held for sale $ 988 100.0% $ 165 100.0%
Total loans held for sale $ 988 $ 165
_________________________________________
(1)Includes $91.4 million of search fund lending.
Non-Performing Assets
As of March 31, 2022, the Company had nonperforming assets of $2.1 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $2.1 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had nonperforming assets of $2.8 million, or 0.12% of total assets.


Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL")
The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $0.9 million, or 6.7%, to $13.6 million compared to the prior quarter primarily as a result of higher loan production volume this quarter. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment (excluding Professional Bank PPP loans - non-GAAP, see Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures) was 0.76% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2021. There were no changes to qualitative loss factors and minimal change in the historical loss factors for the current period with the driver for the increased allowance being loan growth.


PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 45,792 $ 38,469
Interest earning deposits 671,845 545,521
Federal funds sold 24,089 13,477
Cash and cash equivalents 741,726 597,467
Securities available for sale, at fair value - taxable 175,758 175,536
Securities available for sale, at fair value - tax exempt 30,446 18,765
Securities held to maturity (fair value March 31, 2022 - $214, December 31, 2021 - $242)
218 236
Equity securities 6,439 6,638
Loans, net of allowance of $13,555 and $12,704 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively
1,809,161 1,764,460
Loans held for sale 988 165
Premises and equipment, net 8,499 9,020
Bank owned life insurance 38,758 38,485
Goodwill and intangibles 25,698 25,766
Other assets 29,534 27,573
Total assets $ 2,867,225 $ 2,664,111
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand - non-interest bearing $ 871,357 $ 674,003
Demand - interest bearing 356,600 310,362
Money market and savings 1,103,472 1,121,330
Time deposits 255,848 265,693
Total deposits 2,587,277 2,371,388
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,000 35,000
Official Checks 6,144 4,125
Other borrowings - 10,000
Subordinated debt 24,409 -
Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,622 12,074
Total liabilities 2,637,452 2,432,587
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
- -
Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 14,623,395 and outstanding 13,665,801 shares as of March 31, 2022, and authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 14,393,750 and outstanding 13,446,400 shares at December 31, 2021
146 144
Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
- -
Treasury stock, at cost (16,201) (16,003)
Additional paid-in capital 214,351 212,012
Retained earnings 38,539 36,120
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,062) (749)
Total stockholders' equity 229,773 231,524
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,867,225 $ 2,664,111


PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021 		March 31,
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees $ 19,780 $ 19,159 $ 19,233
Investment securities - taxable 638 290 179
Investment securities - tax exempt 213 166 203
Dividend income on restricted stock 97 107 95
Other 294 275 62
Total interest income 21,022 19,997 19,772
Interest expense
Deposits 1,586 1,634 1,317
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 134 183 196
Subordinated debt 232 43 130
Other borrowings 23 14 250
Total interest expense 1,975 1,874 1,893
Net interest income 19,047 18,123 17,879
Provision for loan losses 851 1,880 1,038
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,196 16,243 16,841
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 517 504 395
Income from bank owned life insurance 273 281 282
SBA origination fees - 94 145
Swap fee income 112 128 209
Loans held for sale income 71 89 75
Gain on sale and call of securities - 16 1
Other 300 178 12
Total non-interest income 1,273 1,290 1,119
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 11,220 8,044 6,784
Occupancy and equipment 1,002 987 1,102
Data processing 314 313 290
Marketing 196 (103) 153
Professional fees 919 743 628
Acquisition expenses - - 684
Regulatory assessments 549 433 349
Other 2,295 2,483 1,798
Total non-interest expense 16,495 12,900 11,788
Income before income taxes 2,974 4,633 6,172
Income tax provision 555 673 1,387
Net income $ 2,419 $ 3,960 $ 4,785
Earnings per share:
Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.36
Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.34
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available for sale $ (8,468) $ (1,080) $ (289)
Tax effect 2,155 265 71
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (6,313) (815) (218)
Comprehensive income $ (3,894) $ 3,145 $ 4,567


PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)
Basic earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the effect of employee stock options during the year.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021 		March 31,
2021
Basic earnings per share:
Net income $ 2,419 $ 3,960 $ 4,785
Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,345,565 13,202,477 13,442,359
Net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.36
Diluted earnings per share:
Net income $ 2,419 $ 3,960 $ 4,785
Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,345,565 13,202,477 13,442,359
Add: dilutive effect of employee restricted stock and options 613,807 666,908 478,915
Total weighted average diluted stock outstanding 13,959,372 13,869,385 13,921,274
Net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.34
Anti-dilutive restricted stock and options 36,422 4,380 403,000


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which we refer to "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 19,047 $ 18,123 $ 17,879
Total non-interest income 1,273 1,290 1,119
Total non-interest expense 16,495 12,900 11,788
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,825 $ 6,513 $ 7,210
Total adjustments to non-interest expense (1)
(2,915) - (684)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,740 $ 6,513 $ 7,894
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 18,196 $ 16,243 $ 16,841
Total non-interest income 1,273 1,290 1,119
Total non-interest expense 16,495 12,900 11,788
Total adjustments to non-interest expense (1)
(2,915) - (684)
Adjusted Income before income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 5,889 $ 4,633 $ 6,856
Income tax provision 903 673 1,541
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,986 $ 3,960 $ 5,315
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.36 % 0.58 % 0.90 %
Annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 0.57 % 0.95 % 1.36 %
Adjusted annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.00 % 0.95 % 1.49 %
(1)Adjustments to non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were related to severance and accelerated vesting expense related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer. Adjustments to non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were related to change in control payments to two former Marquis employees.


(Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Total loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 1,809,161 $ 1,764,460
Add allowance for loan loss ("ALLL") 13,555 12,704
Total gross loans held for investment ("LHFI") 1,822,716 1,777,164
Less Professional Bank net PPP loans ("PPP") 31,097 58,615
Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1,791,619 1,718,549
Add purchase accounting loan marks ("PA") 11,466 13,003
Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) + PA marks $ 1,803,085 $ 1,731,552
ALLL as a % of LHFI (GAAP) 0.75 % 0.72 %
ALLL as a % of total LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.76 % 0.74 %
PA marks + ALLL / LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.48 %

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022 		December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 19,047 $ 18,123 $ 17,879
Less: PPP net interest income recognized (1,059) (1,269) (2,982)
Net interest income excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 17,988 16,854 14,897
Less: PA premium/discounts (1,661) (1,442) (1,269)
Net interest income excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 16,327 $ 15,412 $ 13,628
Average interest earning assets (GAAP) 2,599,372 2,584,329 1,986,324
Less: average PPP loans (44,585) (72,728) (190,713)
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 2,554,787 2,511,601 1,795,611
Add: average PA marks 12,314 14,051 18,459
Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 2,567,101 $ 2,525,652 $ 1,814,070
Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.97 % 2.78 % 3.65 %
Net interest margin excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 2.86 % 2.66 % 3.36 %
Net interest margin excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) 2.58 % 2.42 % 3.04 %
Certain Performance Metrics
The following table shows the return on average assets (computed as annualized net income divided by average total assets), return on average equity (computed as annualized net income divided by average equity) and average equity to average assets ratios for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.58 % 0.90 %
Return on average equity 4.23 % 6.84 % 8.86 %
Average equity to average assets 8.48 % 8.43 % 10.35 %
Additional Materials
A slide presentation with supplemental financial information relating to this release can be accessed at https://proholdco.com.


Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations, plans or forecasts and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, without limitation, current and future economic and market conditions, including those that could impact credit quality and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governments' responses to the pandemic and the potential worsening of the pandemic resulting from variants of COVID-19, on our and our customers' operations, personnel, and business activity (including developments and volatility), as well as COVID-19's impact on the credit quality of our loan portfolio and financial markets and general economic conditions; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market; the impact of current and future interest rates and expectations concerning the actual timing and amount of interest rate movements; competition; our ability to execute business plans; geopolitical developments; legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market fluctuations; natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19); critical accounting estimates; and other factors described in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, except as may be required by law.
About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two LPOs in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a LPO in Bedford, New Hampshire that specializes in search fund lending. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Disclaimer

Professional Holding Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
