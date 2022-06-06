Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Profile Systems & Software SA
  News
  Summary
    PROF   GRS472003011

PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA

(PROF)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/06 07:25:17 am EDT
6.930 EUR   +1.61%
Profile: Announcement of the admission of bonus shares, resulting from the split of Company's shares (Correct Repetition)

06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
Profile Software (Profile SA) would like to inform its stakeholders, that the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders, held on 12th May 2022, decided inter alia the reduction of the nominal share value from 0.47€ to 0.23€ and to the increase of them simultaneously to a total number of shares from 12,013,916 to 24,027,832 of common registered voting shares (split).

In particular, the new 12,013,916 shares will be distributed free-of-charge to shareholders of the Company in a ratio of 1 new common registered share for each 1 old common registered share. After the above corporate change, the share capital of the Company will be set at 5.526.401,36 €, divided into 24,027,832 common registered voting shares, with a nominal share value of 0.23€ each. At the same time, a special purpose reserve was formed, according to art. 31 par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, amounting to 120,139.16€ for the purpose of rounding off the new nominal value of the share.

On 26th May 2022 the above was registered in the General Commercial Register (G.E.M.I.) with Registration Code 2868671 and protocol number 2633247ΑΠ/26.05.2022 the decision (ΑΔΑ: 65Φ046ΜΤΛΡ-3Κ3) of the Ministry of Development and investment (General secretary of commerce -Listed firms division) which approved the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange on its meeting on 3 June 2022 approved the listing for trading of the new free shares of the Company that came out in accordance with the above.

By decision of the Company, the following are defined:

a) the ex-date date of the right to participate in the share split is on 8 June 2022. From the same date, the Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Stock Exchange at the new nominal value, i.e. 0.23€ per share, without the right to participate in the bonus shares distribution, and the starting price of the Company's shares at Athens Stock Exchange will be formed in accordance with the Regulations of the Athens Stock Exchange in conjunction with the decision number 26 of the Board of Directors of the Athens Stock Exchange, as in force, and,

b) Beneficiaries in the above corporate action shall be the shareholders of the Company who will be registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) records on 9 June 2022, for the said listed firm.

The start of trading of the new 12.013.916 free nominal shares on the Athens Stock Exchange is set for 14 June 2022. From the same date, the above shares will be credited to the shares and securities accounts of the shareholders in the DSS.

For more information, Messrs. shareholders can contact the Company's Investor Relation Department (tel. 210‐9301200 Mr. Vartan Afsaroglou).

Athens 6th June 2022


Disclaimer

Profile Systems & Software SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26,1 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2022 2,60 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
Net cash 2022 11,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 81,8 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Duration : Period :
Profile Systems & Software SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,82 €
Average target price 10,00 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos I. Angelides Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Panagiotis Stasinopoulos Chairman & President
Emmanuel Dimitrios Tsiritakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonios Antonios Roussos Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Antonios-Ioannis Barbatos Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA13.67%88
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.71%2 019 489
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.79%54 533
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.08%50 125
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.02%48 446
SEA LIMITED-64.79%44 085