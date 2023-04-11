Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Profile Systems & Software SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROF   GRS472003011

PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA

(PROF)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:31:21 2023-04-11 am EDT
3.030 EUR   +1.00%
03:27aProfile Group : Significant growth in 2022 for the fifth consecutive year
PU
02:37aProfile & Software : Financial Calendar of the Year 2023
PU
2022Profile & Software : Software participates in the Digital Economy Forum 2022 as a Gold Sponsor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Profile Group: Significant growth in 2022 for the fifth consecutive year

04/11/2023 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 11 April 2023: Profile Group reported a significant increase in revenue with a spectacular increase in after-tax profitability in 2022. Despite the general geopolitical conditions, the Group continued its strong growth, domestically and internationally, presenting new solutions and significant updates of the existing ones, which lead to the undertaking of new projects, the constant preference of clients as well as to the undertaking of specialised projects for the Public sector, where there are very important growth prospects of the Group's key figures in the coming years.

At a consolidated level from continuing operations (excluding the business unit of Ticketing, which was divested in 2022), the turnover of the Profile Group marked an increase of 30% and amounted to € 25.0 million compared to € 19,3 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to € 6.20 million compared to € 5.15 million in 2021, Profit before Taxes increased by 49% to € 3.83 million from € 2.57 million., while Profits after Tax increased by 60% to € 3.27 million from € 2.04 million.

It is noted that the adjusted EBITDA of the Profile Group, without the impact of extraordinary and non-recurring items, such as the accounting of the stock options in the executives of the Group, amounted to € 6.76 million in 2022 from € 5.38 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The adjusted Profits after Tax (including the profits resulting from the sale of Ticketing business unit and excluding the extraordinary and non-recurring items and the depreciation of the valuation of the acquired companies' intangible assets) amounted to € 5.22 million from € 2.93 million, increased by 78%.

The Group's liquidity remained at satisfactory levels, with total cash at the end of the year 2022 at € 14.2 million. In addition, the Profile Group maintained its financial strength, with a debt/equity ratio of 24% and a general liquidity ratio of 1,9x, as a result of the effective management of working capital, strengthening the guarantees for seamless financing of the Group's investment plan, against the challenges of the volatile economic environment.

On an operational level, in 2022, the Profile Group presented a dynamic course by closing new agreements and making significant expansions with 34 organisations in 12 countries, while at the same time, it received new international awards for the solutions Investment Management (Axia), Digital Banking (Finuevo) and Treasury (Acumen) from World Economic Magazine, International Business Magazine, Chartis, Innovatech Awards, Finance Derivative and IBS Intelligence.

On a product level, the Group presented "Finuevo Suite", the next-generation banking in-a-box platform, consisting of "Finuevo Core" and "Finuevo Digital". "Finuevo Core" is the evolution of the leading FMS.next banking system, which combines innovative and flexible functionalities for Accounts, Loans, Cards, Payments, etc., based on new technologies, while "Finuevo Digital" provides mobile-first advanced Digital Banking applications for the end user, being the evolution in digital banking.

In addition, the new innovative solution "Acumen.plus Loan Portfolio Management" for large companies, shipping companies, etc. was presented, providing full support in the field of loan portfolio management, Treasury Management and risk management with advanced functionalities.

Also, there was a significant upgrade of the award-winning investment management platform, Axia Suite, for Mutual Fund and Asset Management Companies, offering front-to-back office operations, which fully meet the needs of investment companies that manage their own mutual funds.

"RiskAvert", the risk management platform for the calculation of capital requirements, was upgraded with the addition of new functions, to cover the supervisory requirements for Non-Performing Exposures (NPE Backstopping), as well as for Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB).

With respect to the activity in the Public Sector, various projects are under implementation, such as for the Ministry of Justice and the Army Pension Fund, while a number of projects were contracted, such as the portal of the Economic Chamber of Greece, the portal of the new Social Security Fund TEKA for the Ministry of Labour, the Integrated Portal for AADE (Independent Public Revenue Authority), the Integrated Information System of the Renewable Energy Sources for the Ministry of Energy and the Digitisation of the Greek Land Registry. New projects are expected, which consolidate the Profile Group as an important technological partner of the Public Sector.

The strong and healthy financial position of the Profile Group allows for the seamless implementation of the investment plan, aimed at further development in financial sector projects, as well as strengthening its presence in complex and large-scale projects for the Greek Public sector, enjoying strong comparative advantages. In particular, 2023 begins with 70% recurring revenues of the financial sector's total and with a backlog of projects of over 100 million euros, which evolves incrementally over time.

Considering the aforementioned, the Management of the Profile Group estimates that, as long as the general geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions are not further burdened, its growth is expected to accelerate significantly in 2023 in the domestic and international markets, developing the potential of doubling the key figures within the next three years.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Profile Systems & Software SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
03:27aProfile Group : Significant growth in 2022 for the fifth consecutive year
PU
02:37aProfile & Software : Financial Calendar of the Year 2023
PU
2022Profile & Software : Software participates in the Digital Economy Forum 2022 as a Gold Spo..
PU
2022Profile & Software : Software announces a major upgrade in Axia Suite for Mutual Fund and ..
PU
2022Profile & Software : Election of a new Member of the Board of Directors to replace a resig..
PU
2022Profile & Software : Forte Fondsforvaltning AS enhances its Fund Management operations wit..
PU
2022Profile & Software : UBCI selects Profile Software's Treasury Management solution - The Tu..
PU
2022Profile Systems & Software SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2022Profile Group : Strong sales and profitability growth in the first half of 2022 (Correct R..
PU
2022Profile & Software : Central Bank of Egypt selects Acumen.plus, the Treasury Platform for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,1 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2021 2,20 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net cash 2021 8,11 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 72,2 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Duration : Period :
Profile Systems & Software SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evangelos I. Angelides Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Panagiotis Stasinopoulos Chairman & President
Nikolaos Samonakis Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel Dimitrios Tsiritakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonios Antonios Roussos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA5.08%78
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.67%2 154 162
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.97%58 360
SYNOPSYS INC.19.01%57 873
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 487
SEA LIMITED60.54%47 341
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer