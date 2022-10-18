Profile & Software : Forte Fondsforvaltning AS enhances its Fund Management operations with the Centevo Suite

Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is now using the competitive Cairo Asset Management solution, as part of the Centevo Suite, to automate and streamline their operations

Oslo, 18 October 2022: Profile Centevo, a leading Asset and Fund Management software provider in the Nordics and member of Profile Software, has announced today that Forte Fondsforvaltning AS has incorporated the Cairo Asset Management solution, as part of the Centevo Suite, to enhance their Fund Management operations. The flexible and new front-end asset management solution shall further automate, streamline and contribute significantly to the effective management of their Asset and Fund Management operations whilst achieving compliance control.

Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is an independent fund management company based in Trondheim, Norway, managing five mutual funds (within equities and fixed income funds) to the institutional and private markets. It is owned by 3T-Produkter AS and employees and has a license for active management and investment advice. The company aims to become a strong national player in the mutual fund industry by creating high risk-adjusted returns for clients through a unique and flexible investment path.

In the effort to fulfill its mission and ultimate goals, the company shall expand their system stack from the existing Fund Services Transfer Agency (TA) functionality to also include the Cairo Asset Management solution and the new end-client portal. The latter service shall offer end clients with a clear overview of their investments, a secure channel to receive encrypted information and a straightforward platform for fund trading.

Mr. Egil Matsen, Managing Director of Forte Fondsforvaltning AS says that "we are proud to be working with Profile Centevo, a leading company in the industry, which is comprised of a team of high-caliber professionals who have been at the forefront for years by offering technological innovation and ground-breaking solutions. The new embedded solution of Profile Centevo shall allow us to streamline our operations and generate substantial excess returns beyond the benchmark indices".

Mr. Svein R. Borgesen, Managing Director of Profile Centevo (Norway) mentions that "Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is a well-promising fund management company that has promptly identified their need for digital transformation. By embracing modern technology, the company shall run their activities with agility, covering in an optimal manner their investment and fund management requirements. The speed and quality of the onboarding project mark a significant milestone as Profile Centevo's experienced team has onboarded Forte Fondsforvaltning AS in record time - comparing to the industry average".