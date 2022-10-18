Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Profile Systems & Software SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROF   GRS472003011

PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA

(PROF)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  08:57 2022-10-18 am EDT
2.930 EUR    0.00%
10/13Profile & Software : UBCI selects Profile Software's Treasury Management solution - The Tunisian bank selects Acumen.plus, the leading Treasury solution from Profile Software, to offer a fully digitised experience along the customer journey
PU
09/19Profile Systems & Software SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/19Profile Group : Strong sales and profitability growth in the first half of 2022 (Correct Repetition)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Profile & Software : Forte Fondsforvaltning AS enhances its Fund Management operations with the Centevo Suite

10/18/2022 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is now using the competitive Cairo Asset Management solution, as part of the Centevo Suite, to automate and streamline their operations

Oslo, 18 October 2022: Profile Centevo, a leading Asset and Fund Management software provider in the Nordics and member of Profile Software, has announced today that Forte Fondsforvaltning AS has incorporated the Cairo Asset Management solution, as part of the Centevo Suite, to enhance their Fund Management operations. The flexible and new front-end asset management solution shall further automate, streamline and contribute significantly to the effective management of their Asset and Fund Management operations whilst achieving compliance control.

Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is an independent fund management company based in Trondheim, Norway, managing five mutual funds (within equities and fixed income funds) to the institutional and private markets. It is owned by 3T-Produkter AS and employees and has a license for active management and investment advice. The company aims to become a strong national player in the mutual fund industry by creating high risk-adjusted returns for clients through a unique and flexible investment path.

In the effort to fulfill its mission and ultimate goals, the company shall expand their system stack from the existing Fund Services Transfer Agency (TA) functionality to also include the Cairo Asset Management solution and the new end-client portal. The latter service shall offer end clients with a clear overview of their investments, a secure channel to receive encrypted information and a straightforward platform for fund trading.

Mr. Egil Matsen, Managing Director of Forte Fondsforvaltning AS says that "we are proud to be working with Profile Centevo, a leading company in the industry, which is comprised of a team of high-caliber professionals who have been at the forefront for years by offering technological innovation and ground-breaking solutions. The new embedded solution of Profile Centevo shall allow us to streamline our operations and generate substantial excess returns beyond the benchmark indices".

Mr. Svein R. Borgesen, Managing Director of Profile Centevo (Norway) mentions that "Forte Fondsforvaltning AS is a well-promising fund management company that has promptly identified their need for digital transformation. By embracing modern technology, the company shall run their activities with agility, covering in an optimal manner their investment and fund management requirements. The speed and quality of the onboarding project mark a significant milestone as Profile Centevo's experienced team has onboarded Forte Fondsforvaltning AS in record time - comparing to the industry average".


Disclaimer

Profile Systems & Software SA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 13:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
10/13Profile & Software : UBCI selects Profile Software's Treasury Management solution - The Tu..
PU
09/19Profile Systems & Software SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
09/19Profile Group : Strong sales and profitability growth in the first half of 2022 (Correct R..
PU
09/14Profile & Software : Central Bank of Egypt selects Acumen.plus, the Treasury Platform for ..
PU
07/28Profile & Software : presents its new solution Acumen.plus Loan Portfolio Management
PU
06/23Profile & Software : Announcement of ex-dividend date / dividend payment date (Correct Rep..
PU
06/23Profile & Software : Announcement of ex-dividend date / dividend payment date
PU
06/14Profile & Software : Sale of Business Unit
PU
06/14CRS LIKNOSS Single Member S.A acquired UTS TicketLink business unit from Profile System..
CI
06/06Profile : Announcement of the admission of bonus shares, resulting from the split of Compa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,1 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2022 2,60 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
Net cash 2022 11,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 69,5 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Duration : Period :
Profile Systems & Software SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,93 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evangelos I. Angelides Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charalampos Panagiotis Stasinopoulos Chairman & President
Emmanuel Dimitrios Tsiritakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonios Antonios Roussos Independent Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Antonios-Ioannis Barbatos Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE SA-2.33%68
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.04%1 771 473
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.32%52 179
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.93%44 568
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.50%44 231
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.32%42 195