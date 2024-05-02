Corporate Presentation
Investor Relations | Overview
Disclaimer
This document has been created by Profile Software (Profile) in order to be used for specific purposes in corporate presentations. The information included in this presentation has not been reviewed by an independent authority. No belief, position or opinion expressed should be based on the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinion included in this document. Profile, its subsidiaries and affiliates, or their directors or representatives thereof, shall have no obligation or liability, due to negligence or otherwise for any damages arising from or in connection with the use of this document or the contents thereof.
This document is not an offering or solicitation for the purchase or subscription to any shares. The information included in the present document that is not of historical nature reflects statements that comprise future estimates and forecasts. All such forward-looking statements, such as the representations regarding Profile's ability for further development and expansion of activities, expansion in new markets, cost reductions including labor cost, or regarding the impact of law, or changes in the overall economic conditions, or recourses to courts of law, or anticipated future revenue, or financial resources, or the use of funds or any other representations that are included in the present document reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known and include uncertainties and risks. There is no guaranty that the anticipated results will be achieved. Real facts or results may vary from the expressed assessments, due to the conditions of uncertainty that Profile is faced with.
2
Agenda
- Company Overview
- Financials
- Industry Trends
- Growth Strategies
Company Overview
Milestones
Company at a glance
30+
50
300+
Years of
Countries of
Clients
experience
presence
18%
>1.5tr
25%
CAGR
AUM
R&D
2016-2023
on our software
investment
2024 Launch of the new RegiStar - Shareholder Management
2021
Euronext Centevo
(Nordics) Acquisition -
Asset & Fund
integration
2013
Acceleration of International Expansion
2003 Launch of Next-gen Investment Management Solutions
1990
Founded
2024
Launch of the innovative AI.Adaptive Solution
2023
Launch of Finuevo Suite - the Smart Banking platform
2017
Login SA (France) Acquisition - Treasury integration
2007
Launch of Banking Solutions
2003
Listed in the Athens Stock Exchange
5
Solutions at a glance
Investment
Banking
Large-scale
Management
Solutions
Solutions
Solutions
6
Investment Management Solutions
Wealth Management
Custody
Advanced Wealth
Automated Custody
Management
Operations
•
Asset allocation analysis
•
Full STP: SWIFT
•
Performance analysis &
•
Messages & Automations
risk metrics
Matching (2,3,4-way)
•
Strategies & investment
•
Complete Settlement Flow
•
proposals
•
Complete Corporate
Trade order management
Action Management
•
Consolidated reporting
• Custody Fees / Billing
•
Robo advisory capability
•
Scheduled Reporting
•
Conversational voice
•
Client's Portal
- Embedded AI Adaptation
Asset & Fund
Management
Operations in one Platform
- Funds management & administration
- Compliance
- End client applications
- Business process outsourcing
- Easy reporting
- KYC
Shareholders Management
Complete Management of
Shareholders Registry
- Covers all regulatory obligations
- Supports shareholders' general meeting (physical & digital) and remote voting operations
- Combines shareholders transactions with historical data
7
Banking Solutions
Digital Banking
Digital Banking in-a-box
- Go-Livefast, with low risk
- Mobile first, Any Device Platform
- Expandable & Scalable
- Cloud & On-Premise
- Investments Hub
- Conversational voice
- Embedded AI Adaptation
Core Banking
Core banking & Payments
- Modern Composable
- API Cloud Architecture
- Embedded
Workflow Automation Platform
- Smart Products
- Powerful Banking End- To-End
- Digital & Traditional banks, EMIs, MFIs, Fintechs
Treasury Management
Turn-key Treasury Platform
- Open Cloud-Native Treasury platform
- Holistic and Real-time monitoring
- Interbank Βusiness & Client Segments
- Full front-to-back-to-risk supporting all Markets
- Seamlessly integrated with any Core Banking system
- Complete STP for all Treasury operations
Risk Management
Regulatory Compliance
-
Effective
Credit, Operational and Market Risk Calculation and Reporting, out-of-the- box
- Flexibility and Auditability
- Cloud & On-Premise
- Quick plug-in to
any banking environment
- Automation in FINREP
8
Cutting-Edge AI & Fintech Innovation
Predictive
Tell me what happened & what to do.
Generative
Help me do the job.
Autonomous
"
Just do it for me.
Global AI software spending in the banking and investment
services market is forecast to increase 18.8% in 2024 to
"
$31.3 billion and reach an estimated $55.2 billion by 2027.
Source: Gartner
Conversational Banking
Deliver next generation
user experience beyond chatbots.
Don't tap, just ask!
9
Large-scale Solutions
Interoperability
Ministry of Digital
On-boarding
Governance
Workflow / Doc mgt syst
Workflow / Doc mgt syst
Revenue Authorities
Banking & Payments platforms
Pension & Occupational
Insurance Funds
ΑΙ
Debt management systems
ΙοΤ
Securities and Exchange
Properties Investment mgt
Commission
Pension systems
Information Society
Market Surveillance & Compliance
Large Corporates
Digital Transformation
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Public
Administration
Ministry of Migration &
Asylum
Ministry of the
Environment & Energy
Ministry of Education
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Profile Systems & Software SA published this content on 02 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 08:56:55 UTC.