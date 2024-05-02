Corporate Presentation

Investor Relations | Overview

Disclaimer

This document has been created by Profile Software (Profile) in order to be used for specific purposes in corporate presentations. The information included in this presentation has not been reviewed by an independent authority. No belief, position or opinion expressed should be based on the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinion included in this document. Profile, its subsidiaries and affiliates, or their directors or representatives thereof, shall have no obligation or liability, due to negligence or otherwise for any damages arising from or in connection with the use of this document or the contents thereof.

This document is not an offering or solicitation for the purchase or subscription to any shares. The information included in the present document that is not of historical nature reflects statements that comprise future estimates and forecasts. All such forward-looking statements, such as the representations regarding Profile's ability for further development and expansion of activities, expansion in new markets, cost reductions including labor cost, or regarding the impact of law, or changes in the overall economic conditions, or recourses to courts of law, or anticipated future revenue, or financial resources, or the use of funds or any other representations that are included in the present document reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known and include uncertainties and risks. There is no guaranty that the anticipated results will be achieved. Real facts or results may vary from the expressed assessments, due to the conditions of uncertainty that Profile is faced with.

Agenda

  1. Company Overview
  2. Financials
  3. Industry Trends
  4. Growth Strategies

Company Overview

Milestones

Company at a glance

30+

50

300+

Years of

Countries of

Clients

experience

presence

18%

>1.5tr

25%

CAGR

AUM

R&D

2016-2023

on our software

investment

2024 Launch of the new RegiStar - Shareholder Management

2021

Euronext Centevo

(Nordics) Acquisition -

Asset & Fund

integration

2013

Acceleration of International Expansion

2003 Launch of Next-gen Investment Management Solutions

1990

Founded

2024

Launch of the innovative AI.Adaptive Solution

2023

Launch of Finuevo Suite - the Smart Banking platform

2017

Login SA (France) Acquisition - Treasury integration

2007

Launch of Banking Solutions

2003

Listed in the Athens Stock Exchange

Solutions at a glance

Investment

Banking

Large-scale

Management

Solutions

Solutions

Solutions

Investment Management Solutions

Wealth Management

Custody

Advanced Wealth

Automated Custody

Management

Operations

Asset allocation analysis

Full STP: SWIFT

Performance analysis &

Messages & Automations

risk metrics

Matching (2,3,4-way)

Strategies & investment

Complete Settlement Flow

proposals

Complete Corporate

Trade order management

Action Management

Consolidated reporting

Custody Fees / Billing

Robo advisory capability

Scheduled Reporting

Conversational voice

Client's Portal

  • Embedded AI Adaptation

Asset & Fund

Management

Operations in one Platform

  • Funds management & administration
  • Compliance
  • End client applications
  • Business process outsourcing
  • Easy reporting
  • KYC

Shareholders Management

Complete Management of

Shareholders Registry

  • Covers all regulatory obligations
  • Supports shareholders' general meeting (physical & digital) and remote voting operations
  • Combines shareholders transactions with historical data

Banking Solutions

Digital Banking

Digital Banking in-a-box

  • Go-Livefast, with low risk
  • Mobile first, Any Device Platform
  • Expandable & Scalable
  • Cloud & On-Premise
  • Investments Hub​
  • Conversational voice
  • Embedded AI Adaptation

Core Banking

Core banking & Payments

  • Modern Composable
    • API Cloud Architecture
  • Embedded

  • Workflow Automation Platform
  • Smart Products
    • Powerful Banking End- To-End
  • Digital & Traditional banks, EMIs, MFIs, Fintechs

Treasury Management

Turn-key Treasury Platform

  • Open Cloud-Native Treasury platform
  • Holistic and Real-time monitoring
  • Interbank Βusiness & Client Segments
  • Full front-to-back-to-risk supporting all Markets
  • Seamlessly integrated with any Core Banking system
  • Complete STP for all Treasury operations

Risk Management

Regulatory Compliance

  • Effective
    Credit, Operational and Market Risk Calculation and Reporting, out-of-the- box
  • Flexibility and Auditability
  • Cloud & On-Premise
  • Quick plug-in to
    any banking environment
  • Automation in FINREP

Cutting-Edge AI & Fintech Innovation

Predictive

Tell me what happened & what to do.

Generative

Help me do the job.

Autonomous

"

Just do it for me.

Global AI software spending in the banking and investment

services market is forecast to increase 18.8% in 2024 to

"

$31.3 billion and reach an estimated $55.2 billion by 2027.

Source: Gartner

Conversational Banking

Deliver next generation

user experience beyond chatbots.

Don't tap, just ask!

Large-scale Solutions

Interoperability

Ministry of Digital

On-boarding

Governance

Workflow / Doc mgt syst

Workflow / Doc mgt syst

Revenue Authorities

Banking & Payments platforms

Pension & Occupational

Insurance Funds

ΑΙ

Debt management systems

ΙοΤ

Securities and Exchange

Properties Investment mgt

Commission

Pension systems

Information Society

Market Surveillance & Compliance

Large Corporates

Digital Transformation

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Public

Administration

Ministry of Migration &

Asylum

Ministry of the

Environment & Energy

Ministry of Education

