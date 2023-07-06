pfie-20230629
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2023
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
|Nevada
|001-36378
|20-0019425
321 South 1250 West, Suite 1, Lindon, Utah
|84042
801796-5127
|N/A
Item 5.05(a) Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.
On June 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of Profire Energy, Inc. (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct (the "Restated Code"). The Restated Code applies to directors, officers and employees. The revisions contained in the Restated Code were made, among other things, to (i) provide that the most senior accounting and finance manager reporting to the Chief Financial Officer will serve as the chief compliance officer if at any time the Company has not specifically designated a chief compliance officer and (ii) effect administrative, stylistic and typographical changes.
The Restated Code is filed as Exhibit 14.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference
|Profire Energy, Inc. Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, Amended and Restated Effective as of June 29, 2023
|PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
|/s/ Ryan W. Oviatt
|July 6, 2023
|Ryan Oviatt
|Co-Chief Executive Officer & President
|/s/ Cameron M. Tidball
|Cameron M. Tidball
|Co-Chief Executive Officer & President
