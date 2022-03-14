Profire Energy : Conference Call Transcript FY 2021

ability of the Company's resources to make beneficial investments in 2022 and beyond, the Company's exploration of M&A opportunities and the Company's future financial performance.

All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risk factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of the release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and will be available for a replay through March 23, 2022 starting later this evening. It will be accessible via a link provided in yesterday's press release as well as the Company's website at www.profireenergy.com. Following the remarks by Mr. Oviatt and Tidball, we will open the call for questions.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Mr. Ryan Oviatt. Ryan?

Ryan Oviatt

Thank you Steven, and welcome to all of you who are joining us on the call today. I will start the call by providing some updates on our industry and our business followed by a review of the financial results, and then I will turn the call over to Cam to discuss the quarter's highlights, outlook and strategic direction.

Our 2021 results reflect the gradual recovery of the economy following the extended global shutdowns in 2020. Revenue, gross profit and EBITDA increased sequentially each quarter during the year in line with oil demand increases and oil price improvements driven largely by the reopening of economies worldwide. Subsequent to year end, oil prices have risen and topped $120 per barrel for the first time since 2008. This is putting increased pressure on U.S. and Canadian producers to begin ramping up production, however we expect the near term impact to be modest as producers grapple with the challenges of finding the additional skilled labor and available drilling and production equipment necessary to achieve higher production volumes. The lack of capital spending over the past two years will be a challenge for producers and will likely limit their ability to scale quickly.

Thankfully, the COVID case rates have started to decrease dramatically in the U.S. and most places around the world. This has caused the CDC along with many additional state and local governments to roll back mask mandates for indoor environments, and a number of companies are beginning to set dates for employees to return to work in the office. We are part of this trend and are excited that our Canadian employees can once again gather in our facility as a full team, like our U.S. workforce has been able to do for some time now.

The EIA expects global production to meet or slightly exceed demand later this year, but the current geopolitical climate may result in greater volatility in prices and global inventory levels. This adds to the already challenged environment resulting from lower production levels over the past two years. The recent unrest in Ukraine has contributed to the upward pressure on oil prices. Until yesterday, the Biden administration had not sanctioned Russian oil exports which represents approximately 8% of U.S. oil imports. If these sanctions were to be combined with fewer government restrictions on U.S. oil production, this could have a significant impact on our business and the U.S. oil industry in general.

2

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com