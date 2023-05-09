Advanced search
Profire Energy : Investor Overview

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
PROVIDING SAFETY, EFFICIENCY, & GROWTH FOR CUSTOMERS AND STAKEHOLDERS

INVESTING IN PROFIRE MEANS INVESTING IN LEADING CLEAN COMBUSTION TECHNOLOGY

WHO IS PROFIRE?

LEADING INNOVATIVE SAFETY & COMBUSTION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

We provide combustion, control, & ESG solutions to industrial markets--primarily in the Oil & Gas industry. Currently, these markets of focus are rapidly expanding.

PRIMARY AREAS OF FOCUS

1 ESG GOALS

  • HELPING OUR CUSTOMERS ACHIEVE THEIR ESG INITIATIVES
    • Emissions reduction
    • Methane & VOC's
    • Emissions monitoring

REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION

2 ƒ SUPPORTING & PURSUING TECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS IN DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIES

  • 2022 $2.8M, OR 6% OF TOTAL REVENUE
  • SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVERSIFIED REVENUE YEAR- OVER-YEAR
  • OTHER INDUSTRIES INCLUDE: MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTURE, LANDFILL, LNG, MINING, POWER GEN, WATER & WASTE WATER.

PROFIRE'S VISION:

To protect people, improve workplace safety and efficiency, and care for our environment.

PROFIRE'S MISSION:

We create purpose-built automation and safety control solutions that our customers love to use. ​

OUR HISTORY

2002

Founded in Edmonton, Alberta Canada as a service company working on combustion equipment in oil fields

2002-2004

Observed severe lack of safety in the oil field combustion process

2005

Launched the first BMS (Burner Management System) controller after years of development

2014

Uplisted to the NASDAQ

2015-2017

Weathered the horrific industry downturn and remained cash flow positive while more than tripling the size of our customer base

2022

Withstood COVID in one of the hardest-hit industries, and have produced a total of 88,000 units

LOOKING FORWARD

Acquisitions & product development have triggered significant market share ownership, product dominance, and ongoing industry diversification

FINANCIAL METRICS

STOCK DETAILS

REVENUE BREAKDOWN

QUARTERLY RESULTS

• (ttm) = trailing 12 months at Mar 31, 2023

1. Total shares outstanding at May 8, 2023

(mrq) = most recent quarter at Mar 31, 2023

2.

Institutional holdings per NASDAQ.

Data Source: NASDAQ

3.

See reconciliation of non-GAAP

measures to GAAP measures at

ir.profireenergy.com/presentations

4 STRATEGIC PILLARS

  1. SECURE & PROTECT OUR LEGACY BUSINESS
  2. DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE STREAMS IN OIL & GAS
  3. DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE STREAMS IN OTHER INDUSTRIES
  4. FOCUS ON PEOPLE & COMMUNITY

PROFIRE SOLUTIONS HELP OUR CUSTOMERS IMPROVE SAFETY, REDUCE EMISSIONS, AND DECREASE OPERATING COSTS

YOUR JOB IS TO MAKE SURE YOUR MONEY GROWS

WE'RE POSITIONED TO HELP YOU DO EXACTLY THAT

  • Q1 2023 Revenue of $14.6M, 53% improvement YoY, 4% increase QoQ, 2nd best revenue quarter in company history
  • 8 consecutive quarters of revenue growth
  • $16M of cash and liquid investments
  • $2.8M of diversified revenue in FY 2022, 6% of total revenue, significant increase YoY
  • Significant progress in other industries: manufacturing, construction, agriculture, landfill, LNG, mining, RNG, food & beverage, petrochemical, power gen, water & wastewater
  • Proprietary technology built to support ESG initiatives
  • 420+ years of combined combustion experience

INVEST IN LONG

QUESTIONS?

TERM GROWTH NOW

CONTACT OUR INVESTOR

DOWNLOAD ADDITIONAL

RELATIONS TEAM

INVESTOR INFORMATION

CONTACT IR TEAM

DOWNLOAD DECK

OUR TECHNOLOGY & ITS IMPORTANCE

  • THE PROFIRE BMS OPERATES LIKE A HIGHTECH HIGHLY-SPECIALIZED OILFIELD THERMOSTAT
  • MONITORS AND MANAGES THE TEMPERATURE OF THE VESSEL
  • CAN BE MONITORED AND MANAGED REMOTELY

KEY PRODUCTS

CONTROLLERS

PF2200

PF3100

PRE-ASSEMBLED SOLUTIONS

Fuel Trains

Stands

Pro-Q8

Pro-QS

BURNERS

M7

M5

SOLUTIONS

ƒ FIELD SERVICE &

FLAME ARRESTORS

MAINTENANCE

Bullseye Flame

ƒ ENGINEERING

Arrestor Housing

ƒ CUSTOM PACKAGED

SOLUTIONS

Please refer to our important cautions regarding forward-looking statements ir.profireenergy.com/presentations

Disclaimer

Profire Energy Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
