Profire Energy : Investor Overview
PROVIDING SAFETY, EFFICIENCY, & GROWTH FOR CUSTOMERS AND STAKEHOLDERS
INVESTING IN PROFIRE MEANS INVESTING IN LEADING CLEAN COMBUSTION TECHNOLOGY
WHO IS PROFIRE?
LEADING INNOVATIVE SAFETY & COMBUSTION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
We provide combustion, control, & ESG solutions to industrial markets--primarily in the Oil & Gas industry. Currently, these markets of focus are rapidly expanding.
PRIMARY AREAS OF FOCUS
1 ESG GOALS
HELPING OUR CUSTOMERS ACHIEVE THEIR ESG INITIATIVES
Emissions reduction
Methane & VOC's
Emissions monitoring
REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION
2 ƒ SUPPORTING & PURSUING TECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS IN DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIES
2022 $2.8M, OR 6% OF TOTAL REVENUE
SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIVERSIFIED REVENUE YEAR- OVER-YEAR
OTHER INDUSTRIES INCLUDE: MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION, AGRICULTURE, LANDFILL, LNG, MINING, POWER GEN, WATER & WASTE WATER.
PROFIRE'S VISION:
To protect people, improve workplace safety and efficiency, and care for our environment.
PROFIRE'S MISSION:
We create purpose-built automation and safety control solutions that our customers love to use.
OUR HISTORY
2002
Founded in Edmonton, Alberta Canada as a service company working on combustion equipment in oil fields
2002-2004
Observed severe lack of safety in the oil field combustion process
2005
Launched the first BMS (Burner Management System) controller after years of development
2014
Uplisted to the NASDAQ
2015-2017
Weathered the horrific industry downturn and remained cash flow positive while more than tripling the size of our customer base
2022
Withstood COVID in one of the hardest-hit industries, and have produced a total of 88,000 units
LOOKING FORWARD
Acquisitions & product development have triggered significant market share ownership, product dominance, and ongoing industry diversification
FINANCIAL METRICS
STOCK DETAILS
REVENUE BREAKDOWN
QUARTERLY RESULTS
• (ttm) = trailing 12 months at Mar 31, 2023
1. Total shares outstanding at May 8, 2023
(mrq) = most recent quarter at Mar 31, 2023
2.
Institutional holdings per NASDAQ.
•
Data Source: NASDAQ
3.
See reconciliation of non-GAAP
4 STRATEGIC PILLARS
SECURE & PROTECT OUR LEGACY BUSINESS
DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE STREAMS IN OIL & GAS
DIVERSIFICATION OF REVENUE STREAMS IN OTHER INDUSTRIES
FOCUS ON PEOPLE & COMMUNITY
PROFIRE SOLUTIONS HELP OUR CUSTOMERS IMPROVE SAFETY, REDUCE EMISSIONS, AND DECREASE OPERATING COSTS
YOUR JOB IS TO MAKE SURE YOUR MONEY GROWS
WE'RE POSITIONED TO HELP YOU DO EXACTLY THAT
Q1 2023 Revenue of $14.6M, 53% improvement YoY, 4% increase QoQ, 2nd best revenue quarter in company history
8 consecutive quarters of revenue growth
$16M of cash and liquid investments
$2.8M of diversified revenue in FY 2022, 6% of total revenue, significant increase YoY
Significant progress in other industries: manufacturing, construction, agriculture, landfill, LNG, mining, RNG, food & beverage, petrochemical, power gen, water & wastewater
Proprietary technology built to support ESG initiatives
420+ years of combined combustion experience
INVEST IN LONG
QUESTIONS?
OUR TECHNOLOGY & ITS IMPORTANCE
THE PROFIRE BMS OPERATES LIKE A HIGHTECH HIGHLY-SPECIALIZED OILFIELD THERMOSTAT
MONITORS AND MANAGES THE TEMPERATURE OF THE VESSEL
CAN BE MONITORED AND MANAGED REMOTELY
KEY PRODUCTS
CONTROLLERS
PF2200
PF3100
PRE-ASSEMBLED SOLUTIONS
Fuel Trains
Stands
Pro-Q8
Pro-QS
Disclaimer
Profire Energy Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:43 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
