Profire Energy : Investor Overview

We create purpose-built automation and safety control solutions that our customers love to use. ​

To protect people, improve workplace safety and efficiency, and care for our environment.

2022 $2.8M, OR 6% OF TOTAL REVENUE

HELPING OUR CUSTOMERS ACHIEVE THEIR ESG INITIATIVES

We provide combustion, control, & ESG solutions to industrial markets--primarily in the Oil & Gas industry. Currently, these markets of focus are rapidly expanding.

WHO IS PROFIRE?

OUR HISTORY 2002 Founded in Edmonton, Alberta Canada as a service company working on combustion equipment in oil fields

2002-2004 Observed severe lack of safety in the oil field combustion process

2005 Launched the first BMS (Burner Management System) controller after years of development

2014 Uplisted to the NASDAQ

2015-2017 Weathered the horrific industry downturn and remained cash flow positive while more than tripling the size of our customer base

2022 Withstood COVID in one of the hardest-hit industries, and have produced a total of 88,000 units