Profire Energy : XBRL Q3 2020
11/09/2020 | 05:53pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Cover Page
Cover Page - shares
9 Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2020
Nov. 06, 2020
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-36378
Entity Registrant Name
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
NV
Entity Tax Identification Number
20-0019425
Entity Address, Address Line One
321 South 1250 West, Suite 1
Entity Address, City or Town
Lindon
Entity Address, State or Province
UT
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
84042
City Area Code
801
Local Phone Number
796-5127
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Title of 12(b) Security
Common, $0.001 Par Value
Trading Symbol
PFIE
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
47,959,582
Amendment Flag
false
Entity Central Index Key
0001289636
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Disclaimer
Profire Energy Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:52:05 UTC
All news about PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Sales 2020
20,2 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-2,50 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-14,6x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
35,0 M
35,0 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,68x
Nbr of Employees
111
Free-Float
62,5%
Technical analysis trends PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
3,00 $
Last Close Price
0,73 $
Spread / Highest target
311%
Spread / Average Target
311%
Spread / Lowest Target
311%
