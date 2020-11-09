Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Profire Energy, Inc.    PFIE

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.

(PFIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Profire Energy : XBRL Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:53pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover Page

Cover Page - shares

9 Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2020

Nov. 06, 2020

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-36378
Entity Registrant Name PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code NV
Entity Tax Identification Number 20-0019425
Entity Address, Address Line One 321 South 1250 West, Suite 1
Entity Address, City or Town Lindon
Entity Address, State or Province UT
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 84042
City Area Code 801
Local Phone Number 796-5127
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Title of 12(b) Security Common, $0.001 Par Value
Trading Symbol PFIE
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 47,959,582
Amendment Flag false
Entity Central Index Key 0001289636
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3

Disclaimer

Profire Energy Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
05:53pPROFIRE ENERGY : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
04:22pPROFIRE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04:16pPROFIRE ENERGY : Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020
AQ
04:15pProfire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020
GL
04:08pPROFIRE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/30PROFIRE ENERGY SETS THIRD QUARTER 20 : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
10/29PROFIRE ENERGY SETS THIRD QUARTER 20 : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
10/29PROFIRE ENERGY SETS THIRD QUARTER 20 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
08/05PROFIRE ENERGY : Xbrl q2 2020
PU
08/05PROFIRE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,50 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,0 M 35,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Profire Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 311%
Spread / Average Target 311%
Spread / Lowest Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron M. Tidball Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ryan W. Oviatt Co-President, Co-CEO, CFO & Secretary
Brenton Wayne Hatch Executive Chairman
Jay G. Fugal Vice President-Operations
Daren J. Shaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROFIRE ENERGY, INC.-49.68%35
WORLEY LIMITED-34.49%3 627
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-40.24%2 896
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-38.47%2 100
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-30.91%1 241
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-64.61%1 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group