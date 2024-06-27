Invitation to Profoto's presentation of the second quarter interim report 2024 on 17 July at 10:00 CEST
June 27, 2024 at 03:15 am EDT
Share
English
Swedish
Published: 2024-06-27 09:10:00 CEST
Profoto Holding AB
Investor News
Invitation to Profoto's presentation of the second quarter interim report 2024 on 17 July at 10:00 CEST
Profoto's interim report for the second quarter 2024 will be published on July 17, 2024, at 08:00 CEST.
A web-casted telephone conference will be held at 10:00 CEST the same day where CEO Anders Hedebark together with Deputy CEO and CFO Carl Bandhold will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone.
If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/profoto-q2-report-2024
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048837
The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on Profoto's web via http://investors.profoto.com. On this page, it will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished.
Contact:
Carl Bandhold
CFO and Deputy CEO
Telephone:
+46702967697
E-mail: Carl.bandhold@profoto.com
About Profoto
Profoto was founded more than 50 years ago and has since then been a world leader in lighting equipment for professional photographers, driving innovation and awareness of how to create better images through light. We know that light is the indispensable source in all image creation - whatever the camera or situation. Creating great images is about mastering and shaping light. The end users are professional photographers and commercial customers, including major consumer brands and e-commerce companies. The company currently has sales in 54 countries worldwide. Net sales in 2023 totaled SEK 787m, with an EBIT margin of 26 percent. Profoto has approximately 140 employees at its headquarters in Stockholm and in subsidiaries in the US, Japan, China, Germany, France, England and the Netherlands.
For more information about Profoto, please visit https://investors.profoto.com
Attachments:
Invitation to Profotos presentation of the second quarter interim report 2024 on 17 July at 1000 CEST.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Profoto Holding AB (publ) published this content on
27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 June 2024 07:14:00 UTC.
Profoto Holding AB (publ) is a Sweden-based parent of the international group, which offers lighting products for professional photographers. Profoto invents, markets and sells lighting systems for professional photography, such as flashes and light shaping tools. The Company develops its product offerings by launching products with AirX technology as well as hybrid products for on-location photographers who shoot both photos and video. Profoto's products combine hardware and software, that the Company sells through dealers. The end users are professional photographers and commercial customers, including consumer brands and e-commerce companies. The company is represented in over 60 markets globally. The subsidiaries are tasked with serving primarliy as sales companies.