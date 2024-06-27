Invitation to Profoto's presentation of the second quarter interim report 2024 on 17 July at 10:00 CEST

Profoto's interim report for the second quarter 2024 will be published on July 17, 2024, at 08:00 CEST.

A web-casted telephone conference will be held at 10:00 CEST the same day where CEO Anders Hedebark together with Deputy CEO and CFO Carl Bandhold will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/profoto-q2-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048837

The presentation material will be available before the conference begins on Profoto's web via http://investors.profoto.com. On this page, it will also be possible to access the recorded version of the webcast after it is finished.

Contact:

Carl Bandhold

CFO and Deputy CEO

Telephone:

+46702967697

E-mail: Carl.bandhold@profoto.com