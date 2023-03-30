PROG : Environmental Policy

PROG HOLDINGS, INC.

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

OUR COMMITMENT

PROG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is committed to conducting business responsibly, which is in part demonstrated in the steps we have taken to limit our environmental impact. This Environmental Policy codifies our commitment to protect our environment through responsibly managing our emissions, waste streams, and use of natural resources.

GOVERNANCE

Our Board of Directors oversees our overall Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") program at an enterprise-wide level. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors monitors and considers investor priorities and preferences with respect to ESG matters. Our Audit Committee oversees the establishment of the Company's policies relating to our ESG disclosures and reviews the Audit Services Department's annual audit plan, which plan includes a review of information related to environmental and other ESG reporting matters. The Vice President of our Audit Services Department updates the Audit Committee on the nature and results of its review of such ESG reporting matters at least annually. Our Compensation Committee also will play an active role when ESG metrics are incorporated into our executive compensation programs.

The efforts to implement our ESG program, including this Environmental Policy, are carried out by a cross-functional group of employees representing various departments and functional areas. Designated members of Company management provide updates to the Company's CEO regarding such matters and are tasked with obtaining feedback from senior leadership.

OUR EFFORTS

We believe it is our duty to promote environmental awareness and be good stewards of the environment. These efforts increase the long-term value of the Company to our customers, employees, shareholders, and other key stakeholders. Consistent with that belief, we:

➢

Encourage sustainable behaviors for in-office and remote employees;

➢ Engage with landlords of our leased facilities on ways to improve the impact of those facilities on the environment;

➢ Commit to monitor and regularly report on the environmental impact of our business operations through key quantitative metrics such as Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, select categories of Scope 3 GHG emissions, and water and paper usage;

➢ Seek to continually improve our performance against key environmental metrics; and

➢ Collaborate with qualified third-party environmental experts to advance our strategy and identify risks and opportunities within our unique industry and business model when appropriate.

OUR FUTURE

We intend to continue our pursuit of more sustainable business practices across all of our subsidiaries and business units and intend to advance sustainability where it presents an opportunity to positively impact our business and our key stakeholders. We believe the long-term sustainability of the Company, and thus, long-term value creation, is dependent upon these efforts.