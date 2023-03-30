Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROG Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRG   US74319R1014

PROG HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-30 pm EDT
22.49 USD   +1.86%
05:45pProg : Environmental Policy
PU
03/29PROG Holdings Announces Appointment of Sridhar Nallani as Chief Technology Officer
BU
03/29PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Sridhar Nallani as Chief Technology Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROG : Environmental Policy

03/30/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROG HOLDINGS, INC.

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

OUR COMMITMENT

PROG Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is committed to conducting business responsibly, which is in part demonstrated in the steps we have taken to limit our environmental impact. This Environmental Policy codifies our commitment to protect our environment through responsibly managing our emissions, waste streams, and use of natural resources.

GOVERNANCE

Our Board of Directors oversees our overall Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") program at an enterprise-wide level. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors monitors and considers investor priorities and preferences with respect to ESG matters. Our Audit Committee oversees the establishment of the Company's policies relating to our ESG disclosures and reviews the Audit Services Department's annual audit plan, which plan includes a review of information related to environmental and other ESG reporting matters. The Vice President of our Audit Services Department updates the Audit Committee on the nature and results of its review of such ESG reporting matters at least annually. Our Compensation Committee also will play an active role when ESG metrics are incorporated into our executive compensation programs.

The efforts to implement our ESG program, including this Environmental Policy, are carried out by a cross-functional group of employees representing various departments and functional areas. Designated members of Company management provide updates to the Company's CEO regarding such matters and are tasked with obtaining feedback from senior leadership.

OUR EFFORTS

We believe it is our duty to promote environmental awareness and be good stewards of the environment. These efforts increase the long-term value of the Company to our customers, employees, shareholders, and other key stakeholders. Consistent with that belief, we:

Encourage sustainable behaviors for in-office and remote employees;

  • Engage with landlords of our leased facilities on ways to improve the impact of those facilities on the environment;

  • Commit to monitor and regularly report on the environmental impact of our business operations through key quantitative metrics such as Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas

    ("GHG") emissions, select categories of Scope 3 GHG emissions, and water and paper usage;

  • Seek to continually improve our performance against key environmental metrics; and

  • Collaborate with qualified third-party environmental experts to advance our strategy and identify risks and opportunities within our unique industry and business model when appropriate.

OUR FUTURE

We intend to continue our pursuit of more sustainable business practices across all of our subsidiaries and business units and intend to advance sustainability where it presents an opportunity to positively impact our business and our key stakeholders. We believe the long-term sustainability of the Company, and thus, long-term value creation, is dependent upon these efforts.

Disclaimer

PROG Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:44:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROG HOLDINGS, INC.
05:45pProg : Environmental Policy
PU
03/29PROG Holdings Announces Appointment of Sridhar Nallani as Chief Technology Officer
BU
03/29PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Sridhar Nallani as Chief Technology Office..
CI
03/01PROG Holdings to Participate in Four Investor Conferences During March 2023
BU
02/22PROG HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on PROG Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 3, 20..
CI
02/22Transcript : PROG Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Prog Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
02/22PROG Holdings' Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines; Company Provides Q1, 2023 O..
MT
02/22Prog Holdings : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROG HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 395 M - -
Net income 2023 95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 061 M 1 061 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 692
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart PROG HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROG Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,08 $
Average target price 30,60 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven A. Michaels Chief Executive Officer
Brian Garner Chief Financial Officer
Ray M. Robinson Chairman
Curtis L. Doman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Matt Ball Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.34.99%1 061
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-2.79%10 295
H&R BLOCK, INC.-5.89%5 232
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.5.35%4 817
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.21.44%4 430
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.0.93%3 380
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer