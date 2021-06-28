Log in
    PRG   US74319R1014

PROG HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRG)
  Report
PROG : SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.
On June 22, 2021, PROG Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting') in Atlanta, Georgia. As of May 3, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 67,719,308 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A total of 63,028,596 shares of the Company's common stock were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy, which was 93% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders took the actions listed below and elected each of the director nominees to serve as directors until the expiration of such director's term at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and until such director's successor is duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal from office or death, having cast the following votes:

Proposal 1 - Election of directors
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
Kathy T. Betty 59,405,425 611,216 20,977 2,990,978
Douglas C. Curling 57,031,908 2,984,270 21,440 2,990,978
Cynthia N. Day 55,374,509 4,642,721 20,388 2,990,978
Curtis L. Doman 59,275,288 740,871 21,459 2,990,978
Steven A. Michaels 59,879,973 136,209 21,436 2,990,978
Ray M. Robinson 53,742,076 6,214,790 80,752 2,990,978
James Smith 59,928,746 87,847 21,025 2,990,978

Proposal 2 - Approval of a non-binding resolution to approve the Company's executive compensation
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
58,916,503 1,076,746 44,369 2,990,978

Proposal 3 - Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
58,304,688 4,707,529 16,379 -

Proposal 4 - Amendment to the PROG Holdings, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan
For Against Abstain Non-Votes
59,961,697 48,217 27,704 2,990,978

Disclaimer

PROG Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 20:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
