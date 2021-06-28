PROG : SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS (Form 8-K)

SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

On June 22, 2021, PROG Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the ' Annual Meeting ') in Atlanta, Georgia. As of May 3, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 67,719,308 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A total of 63,028,596 shares of the Company's common stock were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy, which was 93% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders took the actions listed below and elected each of the director nominees to serve as directors until the expiration of such director's term at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and until such director's successor is duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal from office or death, having cast the following votes:





Proposal 1 - Election of directors

For Against Abstain Non-Votes Kathy T. Betty 59,405,425 611,216 20,977 2,990,978 Douglas C. Curling 57,031,908 2,984,270 21,440 2,990,978 Cynthia N. Day 55,374,509 4,642,721 20,388 2,990,978 Curtis L. Doman 59,275,288 740,871 21,459 2,990,978 Steven A. Michaels 59,879,973 136,209 21,436 2,990,978 Ray M. Robinson 53,742,076 6,214,790 80,752 2,990,978 James Smith 59,928,746 87,847 21,025 2,990,978





Proposal 2 - Approval of a non-binding resolution to approve the Company's executive compensation

For Against Abstain Non-Votes 58,916,503 1,076,746 44,369 2,990,978





Proposal 3 - Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021

For Against Abstain Non-Votes 58,304,688 4,707,529 16,379 -





Proposal 4 - Amendment to the PROG Holdings, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan

For Against Abstain Non-Votes 59,961,697 48,217 27,704 2,990,978



