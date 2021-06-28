PROG : SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS (Form 8-K)
06/28/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.
On June 22, 2021, PROG Holdings, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the 'Annual Meeting') in Atlanta, Georgia. As of May 3, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 67,719,308 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A total of 63,028,596 shares of the Company's common stock were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy, which was 93% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders took the actions listed below and elected each of the director nominees to serve as directors until the expiration of such director's term at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and until such director's successor is duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal from office or death, having cast the following votes:
Proposal 1 - Election of directors
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
Kathy T. Betty
59,405,425
611,216
20,977
2,990,978
Douglas C. Curling
57,031,908
2,984,270
21,440
2,990,978
Cynthia N. Day
55,374,509
4,642,721
20,388
2,990,978
Curtis L. Doman
59,275,288
740,871
21,459
2,990,978
Steven A. Michaels
59,879,973
136,209
21,436
2,990,978
Ray M. Robinson
53,742,076
6,214,790
80,752
2,990,978
James Smith
59,928,746
87,847
21,025
2,990,978
Proposal 2 - Approval of a non-binding resolution to approve the Company's executive compensation
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
58,916,503
1,076,746
44,369
2,990,978
Proposal 3 - Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021
For
Against
Abstain
Non-Votes
58,304,688
4,707,529
16,379
-
Proposal 4 - Amendment to the PROG Holdings, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan