Response to SGX Queries::

SGX Queries Company's Responses

historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forward-looking

factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment.

In accordance with the ECL assessment methodology adopted by

the management in the assessment of the recoverability of the

trade receivables and retention receivables, if there is any

indication of impairment, appropriate provisions would be made.

Based on the information available as at the date of the unaudited

interim financial statement as at 30 June 2021, the Board has

adopted the assessment on the recoverability of the trade

receivables and retention receivables made by the management

and is satisfied with the reasonableness of the methodologies

used to determine the value of the impairment of the trade

receivables and retention receivables, and concurs with the

management's view that there is no indication to further impair the

remaining trade receivables and retention receivables as at 30

June 2021.

(vii) The Board's assessment of The Board does not expect material credit losses arising from the

the recoverability of the Balance Amount, as detailed in the response to query 2(vi) above.

remaining trade receivables.

3. Given the Group's significant The Board expects that the Company is able to meet its current

current liabilities of S$5.6m, and liabilities and fulfill its payment obligations in the next 12 months

cash and bank balance of only as its wholly owned subsidiary has sufficient unutilised committed

S$0.4m, and noting that the banking facilities for it to drawdown on when necessary. The

Company incurred losses of banking facilities consist of a revolving credit facility which is

S$0.4m in HY2021, please secured against the Group's investment property that has a fair

disclose the Board's assessment value of $20 million as at 30 June 2021.

(i) whether the Company's

current assets are adequate to The Company does not have any debt repayment plans.

meet the Company's current

liabilities, including its bases of

assessment; and (ii) how the

Company intends to fulfil its

significant payment obligations in

the next 12 months. Where the

Company has worked out debt

repayment plans to fulfil its debt

obligations, please disclose if the

Company is on track to fulfilling