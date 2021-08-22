Response to SGX Queries::

|
SGX Queries
Company's Responses
Aging of retention receivables:
30 Jun 2021
$'000
Current
333
More than 90 days past due
582
Total
915
Provision for impairment
(582)
Net retention receivables
333
Trade receivables are non-interest bearing and are generally on
30 to 90 days' credit terms. Retention receivables will only be due
after the defect liability periods of the respective contracts.
Trade receivables which were past due for more than 90 days
and impaired amounting to $222k pertains to sales reported prior
to the financial year ended 31 December ("FY") 2020 and the
remaining trade receivables balances of $553k pertains to sales
reported during FY2020 and FY2021.
Out of the $553k of trade receivables of which no provision for
impairment has been made, $453k were either collected
subsequent to 30 June 2021 up till 19 August 2021 or is
deductible against corresponding payables as at 30 June 2021.
For the remaining balance of trade receivables which amounts to
$100k (the "Balance Amount"), the Group is of the view that they
are collectible. The remaining retention receivables amounting to
$333k are still not due yet and hence no provision for impairment
has been made.
(iii)
the Company's plans to
The management reviews the trade receivables ledgers monthly
recover
receivables
the Group will stop transacting with the customers until the old
them;
debts are settled. Trade receivables are written off when there is
no reasonable expectation of recovery, such as a debtor failing to
engage in a repayment plan with the Group after various attempts
to engage the debtor. The Group may also take legal action to
recover the outstanding trade receivables and retention
receivables, if necessary.
(iv)
whether
5 of the Group's major customers accounted for about 6% of total
customer(s) and whether the
|
trade receivables and retention receivables of $1,690k as at 30
Company
|
continues
|
to
|
June 2021. Considering the payment track record of these major
transact
|
|
with
|
these
|
customers, no allowance for impairment was made for the
customer(s);
|
|
|
|
amounts due as at 30 June 2021 and the Group continues to
(v)
|
How long are the debts
|
Please refer to the response to query 2(ii) above.
outstanding
|
and
|
in
|
which
period
|
the
|
sales
|
were
|
|
The Board's
|
opinion on the
|
For trade receivables and contract assets (including retention
reasonableness
|
of
|
the
|
receivables), the Group applies a simplified approach in
methodologies
|
used
|
to
|
calculating expected credit losses ("ECL"). Therefore, the Group
determine the value of the
|
does not track changes in credit risk, but instead recognises a
impairment
|
of
|
the
|
trade
|
loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date.
receivables; and
|
|
|
The Group has established a provision matrix that is based on its