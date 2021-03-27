Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Progenity, Inc.    PROG

PROGENITY, INC.

(PROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progenity : Johnson Fistel Investigates Progenity; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

03/27/2021 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) against certain of its officers and directors. 

In June 2020, Progenity completed its initial public offering (the "IPO"), in which it approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share.

Several months after the IPO, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company.  The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings, and cash flow from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement; (2) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (3) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company's testing volumes, revenues, and product pricing.

If you have held shares in Progenity continuously since June 2020, you may have standing to hold Progenity harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

If you have held shares in Progenity continuously since June 2020, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-fistel-investigates-progenity-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301257105.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PROGENITY, INC.
09:59aPROGENITY  : Johnson Fistel Investigates Progenity; Should Management be Held Ac..
PR
03/18PROGENITY  : Narrows Q4 Loss Amid Lower Revenue -- Stock Dives 6% After-Hours
MT
03/18PROGENITY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/18PROGENITY, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/18Progenity Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year..
GL
03/12Progenity to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and P..
GL
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/25PROGENITY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale..
AQ
02/23Progenity Announces $25 Million Private Placement
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ