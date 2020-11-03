?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progenity, Inc.    PROG

PROGENITY, INC.

(PROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progenity to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 08:43am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 after the close of financial markets. Progenity’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 833-519-1237 for domestic callers and 914-800-3810 for international callers and entering the conference code: 5878610. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
ir@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
kblomlowery@cglife.com
(858) 457-2436

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROGENITY, INC.
08:43aPROGENITY : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate..
AQ
08:43aProgenity to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporat..
GL
10/29PROGENITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
10/29PROGENITY : Announces Successful Achievement of its Preeclampsia Test Analytical..
AQ
10/29Progenity Announces Successful Achievement of its Preeclampsia Test Analytica..
GL
10/27PROGENITY : Presents Data from Award-Winning Abstract on Novel Ingestible Lab-in..
AQ
10/27Progenity Presents Data from Award-Winning Abstract on Novel Ingestible Lab-i..
GL
10/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
10/23PROG DEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Progenity, Inc...
BU
10/20DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 M - -
Net income 2020 -137 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart PROGENITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progenity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGENITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,40 $
Last Close Price 4,27 $
Spread / Highest target 298%
Spread / Average Target 214%
Spread / Lowest Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Stylli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Damon Silvestry Chief Operating Officer
Eric d'Esparbes Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Cooper Chief Scientific Officer
Troy Seelye Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGENITY, INC.0.00%199
SARTORIUS AG86.86%27 413
REVENIO GROUP OYJ34.48%1 088
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-12.80%745
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.19.66%660
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-54.31%532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group