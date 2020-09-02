Log in
Robbins LLP : Announces Progenity, Inc. (PROG) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

09/02/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action complaint was filed against Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) on behalf of shareholders who acquired Progenity, Inc. shares pursuant to the Company's June 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"). Progenity is a biotechnology company that provides in vitro molecular tests designed to assist parents in making informed decisions related to family planning, pregnancy, and complex disease diagnosis.

If you have suffered a loss due to Progenity Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Progenity conducted its IPO on June 22, 2020, selling approximately 6.6 million shares for $15.00 per share. According to the complaint, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020, and had therefore materially overstated its revenues, earnings, and cash flows from operations for historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement. As a result, Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020, adversely impacting its quarterly results. The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in second quarter 2020 with respect to testing volumes, revenues, and product pricing.

On August 13, 2020, Progenity issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 results, revealing a wide miss on revenue compared to analysts' estimates. Notably, Progenity generated only $17.3 million in consolidated revenues for the quarter, 70% below the prior year period. On an earnings call, Progenity's CEO and Chairman revealed that the Company had failed to properly bill the government over the preceding 18 months for goods and services rendered, which resulted in an overpayment of approximately $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 from government payors that the Company was required to refund. On this news, Progenity closed at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020, nearly 50% below the share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months earlier

If you purchased Progenity, Inc. (PROG) pursuant to its June 2020 IPO, you have until October 27, 2020, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Progenity settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
