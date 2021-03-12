SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Progenity, Inc. - PROG

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Progenity, Inc. ("Silk Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PROG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Progenity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 19, 2020, Progenity conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 6,666,667 shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share. Then, on February 8, 2021, Wells Fargo downgraded Progenity to "underweight" from "overweight," having concluded that the Company's customer attrition and payor clawbacks had exceeded expectations.

On news of the downgrade, Progenity's stock price fell $0.42 per share, or 6.76%, to close at $5.79 per share on February 8, 2021. Since the IPO, Progenity's stock price has closed as low as $3.27 per share, representing a decline of more than 78% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

