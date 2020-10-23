Log in
PROGENITY, INC.

PROGENITY, INC.

(PROG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. (PROG)

10/23/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PROG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted in June 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In June 2020, Progenity completed its IPO, in which it approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share.

On August 13, 2020, Progenity announced its second quarter 2020 results in a press release. Therein, the Company disclosed that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors,” related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.24, or 14%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement; (2) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (3) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company’s testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Progenity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 27, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 M - -
Net income 2020 -131 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Stylli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Damon Silvestry Chief Operating Officer
Eric d'Esparbes Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Cooper Chief Scientific Officer
Troy Seelye Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGENITY, INC.0.00%363
SARTORIUS AG89.14%29 326
REVENIO GROUP OYJ189.90%1 193
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-5.04%826
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.31.78%726
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-51.93%560
