CRN® Recognizes Progress Senior Vice President, Gary Quinn, as 2021 Channel Chief

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Organization, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading channel executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth. Quinn is responsible for Progress’ go-to-market strategy for its enterprise product portfolio.



Quinn was named as one of the channel's most influential leaders based on his proven success in leading and growing Progress’ global partner program, Progress® Accelerate™. The program supports all Progress partners with tools and resources to help them grow, compete and win. This branded program centralizes and expands all of Progress’ successful channel partner initiatives into a single offering providing training and enablement, dedicated account management, joint marketing planning and support, plus incentive programs.

"Those who have followed us over our 40-year history know that our channel partner relationships have been a key strength for us," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “With a strong track record of fostering growth and improving customer relationships in the technology space, Gary’s expertise has enabled us to build upon our install base as well as add new and exciting partners domestically and internationally. His ability and eagerness to drive successful business results while supporting the channel is unmatched.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s most notable channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly to drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies. These programs help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize Mr. Quinn and his contemporaries and we look forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .



