Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progress Software Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRGS   US7433121008

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
60.02 USD   +0.79%
04:43pHackers use flaw in popular file transfer tool to steal data, researchers say
RE
05/31PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12Progress Software Corp /ma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hackers use flaw in popular file transfer tool to steal data, researchers say

06/02/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hackers have stolen data from the systems of a number of users of the popular file transfer tool MOVEit Transfer, U.S. security researchers said on Thursday, one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.

Software maker Progress Software Corp, after disclosing the vulnerability on Wednesday, said it could lead to potential unauthorized access into users' systems.

The managed file transfer software made by the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company allows organizations to transfer files and data between business partners and customers.

It was not immediately clear which or how many organizations use the software or were impacted by potential breaches. Chief Information Officer Ian Pitt declined to share those details, but said Progress Software had made fixes available since it discovered the vulnerability late on May 28.

The software's eponymous cloud-based service had also been impacted by this, he told Reuters.

"As of now we see no exploit of the cloud platform," he said.

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 Inc and Mandiant Consulting - owned by Alphabet Inc's Google - said they had found a number of cases in which the flaw had been exploited to steal data.

"Mass exploitation and broad data theft has occurred over the past few days," Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer of Mandiant Consulting, said in a statement.

Such "zero-day," or previously unknown, vulnerabilities in managed file transfer solutions have led to data theft, leaks, extortion and victim-shaming in the past, Mandiant said.

"Although Mandiant does not yet know the motivation of the threat actor, organizations should prepare for potential extortion and publication of the stolen data," Carmakal said.

Rapid7 said it had noticed an uptick in cases of compromise linked to the flaw since it was disclosed.

Progress Software has outlined steps users at risk can take to mitigate the impact of the security vulnerability.

Pitt did not have a comment on who might have been trying to steal data by exploiting the flaw.

"We have no evidence of it being used to spread malware," he said.

MOVEit Transfer was used by a relatively "small" number of customers compared to those of the company's other software products that number more than 20, he said.

"We have forensics partners on board and we are working with them to make sure that we have an ever-evolving grasp of the situation."

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Zeba Siddiqui


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.77% 124.67 Delayed Quote.40.22%
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION 0.79% 60.02 Delayed Quote.18.93%
RAPID7, INC. 1.21% 48.55 Delayed Quote.41.17%
All news about PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
04:43pHackers use flaw in popular file transfer tool to steal data, researchers say
RE
05/31PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12Progress Software Corp /ma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/24Insider Sell: Progress Software
MT
04/18P.F. Chang's Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress, Increasing Site Page Views ..
GL
04/18P.F. Chang’s Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress, Increasing Site Page V..
CI
04/12Sixty-five Percent of Organizations Suffer from Data Bias, According to Progress Resear..
GL
04/12Sixty-five Percent of Organizations Suffer from Data Bias, According to Progress Resear..
AQ
04/07PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP /MA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/04Transcript : Progress Software Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 684 M - -
Net income 2023 61,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,2x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 2 579 M 2 579 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
EV / Sales 2024 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Progress Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,55 $
Average target price 63,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yogesh K. Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Richard Egan Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Pitt Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles Francis Kane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION18.93%2 579
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.68%2 472 894
SYNOPSYS INC.42.49%69 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.43.74%63 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.59%58 422
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.75%45 557
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer