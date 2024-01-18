Official PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION press release

Part of the global Progress Women in STEM scholarship series, the US scholarship is designed to empower the next generation of extraordinary women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that the application process is open for the 2024 Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM. Now in its fifth year and part of the global Progress Women in STEM scholarship series, this US-based scholarship was created to honor the late Mary Székely (pronounced: “See-kay”), Progress co-founder and lead software engineer of more than 30 years.

The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is a $10,000, four-year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses. Eligible candidates are those who identify as women and are planning to pursue or are currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems. They must also be residents of Massachusetts. Please review the full eligibility requirements before applying.

“Mary Székely was an exceptional leader and innovator who cared deeply for the work she did and the people she worked with. She was a mentor and educator, and this scholarship is one small way in which we’re working to ensure her legacy and everything she believed in is carried forward,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “As a global software company, it is our duty to support young talent and to give opportunities to those who need it. I am proud we can offer this scholarship to young women who will one day become the next generation of leaders.”

The scholarship recipient will be chosen based on academic achievement and interest and experience in computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems. They must also demonstrate personal attributes that exemplify Mary Székely’s most notable qualities, including, but not limited to strong work ethic, high personal integrity and a passion for learning. Each recipient must have the desire to become what Mary Székely was: a leader, mentor and innovator.

Completed applications for the Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM are due on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024, by 5:00 pm ET. The selected recipient will be notified in the spring. Details about the scholarship and application process can be found on the Progress website at https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility/women-in-stem-scholarships.

The Women in STEM Scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which offers three separate scholarships in the US, Bulgaria and India. Learn more about Progress for Tomorrow or explore career opportunities with Progress at www.progress.com/careers.

The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is managed through The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI).

