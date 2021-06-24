Progress Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Q2 Revenue and Earnings Per Share Exceed Guidance Full Year Guidance Raised
BEDFORD, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Revenue of $122.5 million increased 22% year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and 19% on a constant currency basis.
Non-GAAP revenue of $129.2 million increased 26% on an actual currency basis, and 23% on a constant currency basis.
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $437 million increased 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
Operating margin was 18% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 38%.
Diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.37 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 19%.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.63 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 30%.
“We delivered a strong second quarter, which came in well ahead of our top- and bottom-line guidance ranges, demonstrating the success of our total growth strategy,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “Our outperformance was driven by a combination of strength in our core business coupled with our acquired DevOps products from Chef, which is achieving nearly all of the integration synergies we expected ahead of schedule. The combination of another quarter of outperformance in our core businesses along with Chef proceeding ahead of plan makes us increasingly confident in our expectations for a strong year.”
Additional financial highlights included(1):
Three Months Ended
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
% Change
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
% Change
Revenue
$
122,488
$
100,383
22
%
$
129,198
$
102,505
26
%
Income from operations
$
22,282
$
25,309
(12
)
%
$
49,712
$
39,590
26
%
Operating margin
18
%
25
%
(700) bps
38
%
39
%
(100) bps
Net income
$
13,557
$
16,968
(20
)
%
$
36,513
$
28,656
27
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.30
$
0.37
(19
)
%
$
0.82
$
0.63
30
%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
54,690
$
37,957
44
%
$
55,411
$
38,399
44
%
(1) See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
Other fiscal second quarter 2021 metrics and recent results included:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $362.7 million at the end of the quarter.
DSO was 44 days compared to 47 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 and 53 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2021.
Pursuant to the $250 million share authorization by the Board of Directors, Progress repurchased 0.4 million shares for $20.0 million during the second fiscal quarter of 2021. As of May 31, 2021, there was $155.0 million remaining under this authorization.
During the second quarter, the company completed an offering of convertible senior unsecured notes in the aggregate amount of $360,000,000, including the over allotment. To mitigate potential dilution to existing shareholders, the company privately negotiated capped call transactions that effectively doubled the conversion premium, for an effective conversion price of $89.88 per share.
On June 22, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.
During the second quarter, Progress began operating as one distinct segment to align with the way that management internally analyzes the business. Progress previously reported results based on three segments.
Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We’re very pleased with the performance of our core business and our continued success integrating Chef. Our second quarter results reflect strength across all product lines and we're very pleased with the growth in ARR and the improvement in our net retention rates, both of which were introduced as key metrics last quarter. At the same time, we are achieving acquisition synergies sooner than anticipated, which contributed to our strong profitability and cash flows. These results reinforce our optimism and increase our confidence, providing us with comfort to raise our FY21 guidance again this quarter.”
2021 Business Outlook
Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 and the fiscal third quarter ending August 31, 2021:
Updated FY 2021 Guidance (June 24, 2021)
Prior FY 2021 Guidance (March 25, 2021)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$503 - $509
$529 - $535
$493 - $501
$519 - $527
Diluted earnings per share
$1.51 - $1.55
$3.46 - $3.50
$1.56 - $1.60
$3.38 - $3.42
Operating margin
21%
39%
20%
38%
Cash from operations (GAAP) / Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$160 - $164
$158 - $162
$157 - $162
$155 - $160
Effective tax rate
20% - 21%
20% - 21%
21 %
20 %
Q3 2021 Guidance
(In millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$124 - $127
$129 - $132
Diluted earnings per share
$0.34 - $0.36
$0.81 - $0.83
Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates is approximately $8.4 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.05 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q3 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.2 million. The expected positive impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q3 2021 earnings per share is $0.02. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.
Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:
(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) Delay or failure to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Chef acquisition could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition. (10) The continuing impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and three million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.
Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
% Change
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
% Change
Revenue:
Software licenses
$
30,107
$
19,663
53
%
$
63,424
$
50,292
26
%
Maintenance and services
92,381
80,720
14
%
180,344
159,774
13
%
Total revenue
122,488
100,383
22
%
243,768
210,066
16
%
Costs of revenue:
Cost of software licenses
1,038
810
28
%
2,189
2,199
—
%
Cost of maintenance and services
14,673
11,785
25
%
27,992
23,636
18
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,599
1,664
116
%
7,120
3,310
115
%
Total costs of revenue
19,310
14,259
35
%
37,301
29,145
28
%
Gross profit
103,178
86,124
20
%
206,467
180,921
14
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
29,262
21,716
35
%
58,731
45,914
28
%
Product development
26,415
21,787
21
%
50,963
43,441
17
%
General and administrative
16,460
12,440
32
%
29,884
25,188
19
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
7,979
4,177
91
%
14,858
8,308
79
%
Restructuring expenses
(64
)
695
(109
)
%
1,093
1,735
(37
)
%
Acquisition-related expenses
844
—
—
%
1,240
314
295
%
Total operating expenses
80,896
60,815
33
%
156,769
124,900
26
%
Income from operations
22,282
25,309
(12
)
%
49,698
56,021
(11
)
%
Other expense, net
(5,218
)
(2,847
)
(83
)
%
(7,870
)
(6,244
)
(26
)
%
Income before income taxes
17,064
22,462
(24
)
%
41,828
49,777
(16
)
%
Provision for income taxes
3,507
5,494
(36
)
%
9,310
11,693
(20
)
%
Net income
$
13,557
$
16,968
(20
)
%
$
32,518
$
38,084
(15
)
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.31
$
0.38
(18
)
%
$
0.74
$
0.85
(13
)
%
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.37
(19
)
%
$
0.73
$
0.84
(13
)
%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,818
44,889
(2
)
%
43,963
44,893
(2
)
%
Diluted
44,472
45,267
(2
)
%
44,562
45,391
(2
)
%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.175
$
0.165
6
%
$
0.350
$
0.330
6
%
Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
468
$
338
38
%
$
860
$
657
31
%
Sales and marketing
1,752
1,110
58
%
3,255
2,160
51
%
Product development
2,412
1,899
27
%
4,331
3,825
13
%
General and administrative
3,730
2,276
64
%
6,700
5,032
33
%
Total
$
8,362
$
5,623
49
%
$
15,146
$
11,674
30
%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
May 31, 2021
November 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
362,660
$
105,995
Accounts receivable, net
64,045
84,040
Unbilled receivables and contract assets
23,157
24,917
Other current assets
21,106
23,983
Total current assets
470,968
238,935
Property and equipment, net
29,333
29,817
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
682,499
704,473
Right-of-use lease assets
30,833
30,635
Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets
10,742
17,133
Other assets
15,619
20,789
Total assets
$
1,239,994
$
1,041,782
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
61,239
$
70,899
Current portion of long-term debt, net
22,005
18,242
Short-term operating lease liabilities
7,361
7,015
Short-term deferred revenue
175,472
166,387
Total current liabilities
266,077
262,543
Long-term debt, net
254,757
364,260
Convertible senior notes, net
288,023
—
Long-term operating lease liabilities
26,541
26,966
Long-term deferred revenue
27,158
26,908
Other long-term liabilities
11,717
15,092
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
334,064
306,244
Retained earnings
31,657
39,769
Total shareholders’ equity
365,721
346,013
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,239,994
$
1,041,782
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
13,557
$
16,968
$
32,518
$
38,084
Depreciation and amortization
14,829
7,572
26,691
15,241
Stock-based compensation
8,362
5,623
15,146
11,674
Other non-cash adjustments
708
2,309
3,123
7,656
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
17,234
5,485
21,900
(1,682
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
54,690
37,957
99,378
70,973
Capital expenditures
(950
)
(609
)
(2,116
)
(1,757
)
Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases
(17,185
)
3,063
(28,700
)
(12,692
)
Dividend payments to shareholders
(7,763
)
(7,438
)
(15,617
)
(14,906
)
Payments of principal on long-term debt
(87,262
)
(1,880
)
(106,025
)
(3,762
)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes, net of issuance costs
349,196
—
349,196
—
Purchase of capped calls
(43,056
)
—
(43,056
)
—
Other
619
(4,503
)
3,605
(7,896
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
248,289
26,590
256,665
29,960
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period
114,371
177,055
105,995
173,685
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period
$
362,660
$
203,645
$
362,660
$
203,645
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - SECOND QUARTER (Unaudited)
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE (Unaudited)
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.
OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
% Change
Cash flows from operations
$
54,690
$
37,957
44
%
Purchases of property and equipment
(950
)
(609
)
56
%
Free cash flow
53,740
37,348
44
%
Add back: restructuring payments
1,671
1,051
59
%
Adjusted free cash flow
$
55,411
$
38,399
44
%
Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
% Change
Cash flows from operations
$
99,378
$
70,973
40
%
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,116
)
(1,757
)
20
%
Free cash flow
97,262
69,216
41
%
Add back: restructuring payments
4,664
2,480
88
%
Adjusted free cash flow
$
101,926
$
71,696
42
%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE (Unaudited)
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Revenue Guidance
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
% Change
High
% Change
GAAP revenue
$
442.1
$
503.0
14
%
$
509.0
15
%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)
14.1
26.0
84
%
26.0
84
%
Non-GAAP revenue
$
456.2
$
529.0
16
%
$
535.0
17
%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
High
GAAP income from operations
$
106.2
$
108.4
GAAP operating margins
21
%
21
%
Acquisition-related revenue
26.0
26.0
Acquisition-related expense
1.3
1.3
Restructuring expense
1.2
1.2
Stock-based compensation
28.8
28.8
Amortization of acquired intangibles
44.9
44.9
Total adjustments(2)
102.2
102.2
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
208.4
$
210.6
Non-GAAP operating margin
39
%
39
%
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions, except per share data)
Low
High
GAAP net income
$
67.3
$
69.1
Adjustments (from previous table)
102.2
102.2
Amortization of discount on notes
7.2
7.2
Income tax adjustment(3)
(22.4
)
(22.4
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
154.3
$
156.1
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.51
$
1.55
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
3.46
$
3.50
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
44.6
44.6
(3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows:
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
208.4
$
210.6
Other (expense) income
(14.3
)
(14.3
)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes
194.1
196.3
Non-GAAP net income
154.3
156.1
Tax provision
$
39.8
$
40.2
Non-GAAP tax rate
21
%
20
%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE (Unaudited)
Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
High
Cash flows from operations (GAAP)
$
160
$
164
Purchases of property and equipment
(7
)
(7
)
Add back: restructuring payments
5
5
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
158
$
162
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2021 GUIDANCE (Unaudited)
Q3 2021 Revenue Guidance
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ending
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2021
(In millions)
Low
% Change
High
% Change
GAAP revenue
$
109.7
$
123.8
13
%
$
126.8
16
%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)
1.2
5.2
333
%
5.2
333
%
Non-GAAP revenue
$
110.9
$
129.0
16
%
$
132.0
19
%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.
Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
Three Months Ending August 31, 2021
Low
High
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.34
$
0.36
Acquisition-related revenue
0.12
0.12
Stock-based compensation
0.15
0.15
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.26
0.26
Total adjustments(2)
0.53
0.53
Amortization of discount on notes
0.06
0.06
Income tax adjustment
(0.12
)
(0.12
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.83
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.