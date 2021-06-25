Log in
    PRGS   US7433121008

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
Progress Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Exceed DXpectations Masterclass

06/25/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Top executives from World Health Organization, National PTA, The Henry Ford and more will discuss creating exceptional digital experiences that drive business growth and customer loyalty

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will host the Exceed DXpectations Masterclass, a free virtual event for experience makers to be held from June 29-30. The event will bring together technology and marketing leaders to exchange strategies for digital transformation and evolving user experiences.
  
“The pandemic has compressed the cycle for digital transformation initiatives, requiring organizations to respond in an agile manner and revamp their efforts to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Jennifer McAdams, Vice President, Demand Generation and Field Marketing, Progress. “This event is for anyone interested in hearing about the latest digital experience trends, from leaders who have successfully built world-class digital experiences for lasting success.”

Exceed DXpectations Masterclass speakers include:

  • Biswamber Gurabacharya – CTO, World Health Organization
  • Jochem Bokkers – Team / Tech Lead, World Health Organization
  • LaWanda Toney – Director of Strategic Communications, National PTA
  • Alysa Procida – Executive Director, Inuit Art Foundation
  • Kiel Jared – Global VP of Digital, GES
  • Ronan Smith – Content and Insights Manager, Central Bank of Ireland
  • Matt Majeski – Managing Director, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, The Henry Ford
  • Filomena Napolitano – Manager, Digital Marketing Operations, The Henry Ford
  • Peter Anufriev - Senior Specialist of the Support Department, RBI

Additional sessions will be presented by digital experience experts from Progress, as well as Progress partners and digital agencies such as Americaneagle.com, Arekibo, CyberLancers, Enqbator, Flywheel Strategic, Rika, SilverTech, Smooth Fusion, Vareo and Visus LLC.

The two-day event, which begins June 29 at 10:30am EDT, will include sessions ranging from maximizing digital experiences to creating engaging content for diverse audiences. Other topics include:

  • When Your Audience Becomes the Whole World: World Health Organization’s Pandemic Story
  • Digital Transformation: From Vision to Reality
  • Leveraging Digital Experiences to Make a Difference for Educators and Families
  • Are you Prepared for the Future of Search?
  • Personalization and Beyond
  • How to Build a Fully Integrated E-commerce in Less than 3 Months

“Being responsible for the digital experience at GES, I look forward to sharing my story at this event, as well as learning from the other esteemed speakers," said Kiel Jared, Global VP of Digital, GES.

Progress enables organizations to make digital a competitive advantage by delivering better experiences powered by apps, data and content. The Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP) makes it easy for marketers and developers to deliver compelling, efficient, multichannel user experiences. It provides critical DXP capabilities, including content management, personalization, cloud deployment and more to enable users to create successful online experiences that engage visitors with only a fraction of the time and resources.

For more information about the Exceed DXpectations Masterclass, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/virtual-event.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:                                                                 
Kim Baker                                                                          
Progress                                                                          
+1 781-280-4000                                                           
pr@progress.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
