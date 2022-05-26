Progress Announces Winners of the 2022 Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards

Now in its 11th year, the awards recognize the exceptional digital experiences Progress Sitefinity partners and customers have created

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the winners of the 2022 Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards . For more than a decade, these awards have recognized partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end users. The contest was open for all Sitefinity platform deployments that were launched or significantly upgraded in the past year.

The 2022 Sitefinity Website of the Year winners were selected in two phases. First, an internal Progress jury evaluated each nomination against six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance – and shortlisted the three best websites per category. After narrowing the field, voting was opened to the community at large via email and social media.

With more than 6,200 votes cast, the results are as follows:

Associations & Non-Profit: Think Rice (from USA Rice) , implemented by Results Direct

USA Rice represents all segments of the U.S. rice industry, and as a global non-profit, requires a consumer-focused website to promote the benefits of U.S. rice. Powered by Sitefinity, its website has become user-friendly and engaging, featuring content about sustainability, recipes, farmer profiles, videos and more.



Consumer Goods & Services: Diamant Zucker , implemented by Davies Meyer GmbH

Diamant Zucker wanted to create a more engaging user experience and greater awareness of its baking and decorating products, drinks and gelling & preserving fruits. After implementing Sitefinity, its website experienced a 40% increase in visitors and a 75% increase in page views.



Ecommerce: RDO Equipment , implemented by Americaneagle.com

RDO Equipment engaged in a large-scale digital transformation project, which included a conversion of their legacy content site into a more robust digital experience featuring full ecommerce capabilities. With Sitefinity, RDO created a freshly branded website giving users a seamless ecommerce experience.



Education: Kaplan , implemented by Kaplan

Kaplan’s website lacked a management tool for the myriad educational content spread across multiple sites. Impressed by its flexibility, the company utilized Sitefinity’s multi-site management and content deployment capabilities. Both users and administrators have complimented the reduced navigation hassles and the improved content layouts resulted in a better online learning experience.





ESB Networks is an electric company supplying 2.3 million homes across Ireland. Using Sitefinity, it created a website with an intuitive UX, UI and content delivery methods tailor-made for customer journey personalization.



Financial Services: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union , implemented by Americaneagle.com

Affinity Plus needed a modern and flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to accommodate the exponentially growing demand for its online banking and virtual services during COVID-19. Their new, Sitefinity-powered, user-friendly website has seen a 6% increase in sessions per user and a more than 300% increase in average time on page.



Healthcare: Conway Regional Health System , implemented by Lapero

By replacing their CMS with Sitefinity DX and adding an InQuicker API integration, allowing patients to search for their provider, Conway Regional experienced a 12% increase in site users.



Manufacturing: Fujitsu General Australia , implemented by Avion Software

With Sitefinity, Fujitsu General’s digital experience is optimized for mobile display with a brand image that is consistent with its reputation within Australia and New Zealand.



Public Sector: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , implemented by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has hundreds of websites across six languages and needed a modern and sustainable solution to improve their usability, security and support. Sitefinity Cloud CMS has enabled its website owners to effectively manage their content and information architecture.



Technology: Alvaria , implemented by Alvaria

With the merger of Aspect and Noble into Alvaria, the Alvaria team needed to quickly build and launch a new corporate website. Alvaria achieved remarkable success with its rapid Sitefinity DX implementation, resulting in a unified, engaging digital experience for customers and greatly reduced training time for content editors.



Specialty Categories

Best Digital Experience: P.F. Chang’s , implemented by Americaneagle.com

With Sitefinity DX, P.F. Chang’s modernized the digital experience and revamped its DXP foundation to reduce dependencies on technical resources so they could focus on larger initiatives, lower overhead costs and empower their marketing team to take ownership of content updates and experience optimization.



Graphic Design: National Electrical Contractors Association , implemented by Americaneagle.com

The National Electric Contractors Association needed to manage its content-heavy site. A major goal of the refresh was better navigation to provide resources for electricians across the United States. The results were greater content governance and a significant increase in user activity, including more time on the website (55% increase) and lower bounce rates (14.5% decrease).



Headless/Multichannel: inHub (from The Henry Ford) , implemented by Enqbator

In just six months, leveraging Sitefinity’s headless capabilities to create a more streamlined user experience, inHub generated 104,000+ pageviews, 40,000+ sessions and welcomed more than 29,000 new website users—resulting in 1,600 new members of the inHub community.



Multisite: NTU Singapore , implemented by Ernst & Young

As a large enterprise, NTU faced a sprawling web estate with more than 150 websites, and governance and standardization became increasingly challenging as its digital properties grew. With Sitefinity’s multi-site capabilities, NTU can now manage sites centrally—achieving stronger governance, greater efficiency.



Personalization: Legal & General America , implemented by Americaneagle.com

By leveraging Sitefinity, LGA revamped its online brand experience with unique journeys for both customers and advisors, enabling the life insurance company to better serve and protect more families and businesses across the country.



Portal: Istanbul Technical University , implemented by İTÜ Bilgi İşlem Daire Başkanlığı

As the oldest technical university in Turkey, the Istanbul Technical University used Sitefinity to provide its students with a sustainable, user-friendly portal to access educational information regarding the school, curriculum, campus life and the latest university news.



“What this year’s awards program showed is that global forces continue to propel brands forward with their digital-first initiatives,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “Congratulations to each of the winners, who demonstrated extraordinary ingenuity in building world-class digital experiences that provide essential information, engage and connect with customers in meaningful ways.”

Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled, composable digital experience platform that revolutionizes the customer journey by empowering omnichannel experiences through a highly scalable, low complexity and value-driven approach. With the Sitefinity platform, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging personalized user experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges all while offering a high product value at a very competitive cost. Progress was recently recognized by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms.

To explore the contest winners and Progress partners that built many of the winning websites, visit the “Website of the Year Awards” page.

