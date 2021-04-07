Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progress Software Corporation    PRGS

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progress Global Hackathon Challenges Developers to Build Apps to Make the World a Better Place

04/07/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEDFORD, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced The Worthy Web, a virtual six-week hackathon, challenging developers across the world to create web apps that help people lead better lives, stay connected, and contribute to society during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The hackathon kicks off today and closes on May 24. It features a total of $40,000 in cash prizes distributed in multiple categories.

“The Worthy Web aims to inspire developers to use their skills and the power of technology to build apps that will make the world a better place,” said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “Whether it is apps that help people cope with the realities of living in a pandemic, connect restaurants with local shelters, help to make services accessible to those with disabilities, or anything related to betterment of the community or our world, the hackathon is part of our mission to enable the developer community to do well and have a positive impact on the world.”

Developers can enter the hackathon at any time over the six-week period. The apps they create should be for the good of humanity and built leveraging Progress’ industry-leading developer tools. Winners will be selected based on the apps’ positive impact on the world or the community, quality of the idea, overall execution and implementation and use of the Progress developer tools in one of nine categories: “Best Use of Telerik® UI for Blazor,” “Best Use of Telerik® UI for Angular”, “Best Use of KendoReact™” and others.

Winners will be announced on June 9.

Along with the hackathon, Progress will launch a Weekly Worthy Web Show that will feature practical tips on how to build “Worthy Web” apps and will host discussions on topics like accessibility, overcoming unconscious bias and ethical design in app development. The show, which will take place on the popular video streaming platform Twitch, aims to encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing and creativity among those joining the hackathon.

For more information about The Worthy Web and how to enter the hackathon, visit https://progress-worthyweb.devpost.com.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure -- leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473. 

Progress, Telerik, KendoReact, and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:           
Kim Baker           
Progress        
+1-781-280-4000           
pr@progress.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
02:13pProgress Global Hackathon Challenges Developers to Build Apps to Make the Wor..
GL
04/05PROGRESS SOFTWARE  : MA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Progress Software Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivati..
MT
04/05PROGRESS SOFTWARE  : Provides Day-Zero Support for WinUI 3
AQ
04/01Progress Provides Day-Zero Support for WinUI 3
GL
03/31PROGRESS SOFTWARE  : Forbes Names Progress One of America's Best Midsize Employe..
AQ
03/30Progress Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
GL
03/26Progress Software Growth Strategy Plays Out Ahead of Plan, Wedbush Says Follo..
MT
03/26PROGRESS SOFTWARE  : Lifts Full-Year Outlook After Fiscal First-Quarter Beat Aft..
MT
03/25PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP /MA  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 526 M - -
Net income 2021 70,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 796
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Progress Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 56,00 $
Last Close Price 46,80 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yogesh K. Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer
John Richard Egan Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Murphy Chief Information Officer
Charles Francis Kane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION3.12%2 059
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.98%1 869 414
SEA LIMITED24.10%126 462
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.23%96 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.97%58 105
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.59%55 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ