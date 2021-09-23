Progress Software : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Progress Announces Third Quarter2021 Financial Results
Q3 Revenue and EPS Significantly Ahead of Guidance
Full Year 2021 Guidance Raised Again
BEDFORD, Mass, September 23, 2021 (GlobeNewswire) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
•Revenue of $147.4 million increased 34% year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and 33% on a constant currency basis.
•Non-GAAP revenue of $152.6 million increased 38% on an actual currency basis, and 36% on a constant currency basis.
•Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $444 million increased 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
•Operating margin was 31% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 47%.
•Diluted earnings per share was $0.70 compared to $0.53 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 32%.
•Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.18 compared to $0.78 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 51%.
"We're very pleased to announce Q3 results that significantly beat our previous guidance for revenue and earnings, and we're raising 2021 guidance for the third time this year" said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. "We also announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Kemp, a leader in the Application Experience ("AX") space. Kemp meets all our acquisition criteria, fits perfectly with our total growth strategy, and brings a very talented team to Progress."
Additional financial highlights included(1):
Three Months Ended
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
% Change
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
% Change
Revenue
$
147,417
$
109,699
34
%
$
152,597
$
110,882
38
%
Income from operations
$
46,046
$
33,193
39
%
$
71,163
$
47,117
51
%
Operating margin
31
%
30
%
100 bps
47
%
42
%
500 bps
Net income
$
30,976
$
23,977
29
%
$
52,577
$
35,605
48
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.53
32
%
$
1.18
$
0.78
51
%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
35,224
$
31,112
13
%
$
35,022
$
30,101
16
%
(1)See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
Other fiscal third quarter 2021 metrics and recent results included:
•Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $383.7 million at the end of the quarter.
•DSO was 54 days compared to 49 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2020 and 44 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2021.
•On September 21, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.
•On September 23, 2021, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Kemp Technologies, a leader in the Application Experience space, for $258 million in cash.
Anthony Folger, CFO, said: "Q3 results were outstanding across every metric and our confidence in our business is reflected in the increased outlook for 2021. In addition to our strong financial results and outlook, we continued to execute our total growth strategy while remaining disciplined with the acquisition of Kemp, a deal that positions us exceptionally well for 2022 and beyond."
2021 Business Outlook
Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2021:
Updated FY 2021 Guidance
(September 23, 2021)
Prior FY 2021 Guidance
(June 24, 2021)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$520 - $524
$548 - $552
$503 - $509
$529 - $535
Diluted earnings per share
$1.56 - $1.58
$3.68 - $3.70
$1.51 - $1.55
$3.46 - $3.50
Operating margin
21%
40%
21%
39%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$168 - $172
$168 - $172
$160 - $164
$158 - $162
Effective tax rate
20% - 21%
20% - 21%
20% - 21%
20% - 21%
Q4 2021 Guidance
(In millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$129 - $133
$134 - $138
Diluted earnings per share
$0.13 - $0.15
$0.73 - $0.75
Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates is approximately $6.8 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.04 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q4 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $0.6 million. The expected positive impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q4 2021 earnings per share is $0.01. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.
Conference Call
Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company's website, located at www.progress.com. Additionally, you can listen to the call by telephone by dialing 800-773-2954 or +1 847-413-3731, passcode 50220857. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.
Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information
Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:
(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) Delay or failure to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Kemp acquisition could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition; (10) The continuing impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and three million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.comor +1-800-477-6473.
Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
% Change
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2020
% Change
Revenue:
Software licenses
$
51,930
$
27,514
89
%
$
115,354
$
77,806
48
%
Maintenance and services
95,487
82,185
16
%
275,831
241,959
14
%
Total revenue
147,417
109,699
34
%
391,185
319,765
22
%
Costs of revenue:
Cost of software licenses
1,574
1,103
43
%
3,763
3,302
14
%
Cost of maintenance and services
14,895
11,971
24
%
42,887
35,607
20
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
3,599
1,664
116
%
10,719
4,974
116
%
Total costs of revenue
20,068
14,738
36
%
57,369
43,883
31
%
Gross profit
127,349
94,961
34
%
333,816
275,882
21
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
29,737
22,186
34
%
88,468
68,100
30
%
Product development
25,616
20,676
24
%
76,579
64,117
19
%
General and administrative
16,451
13,514
22
%
46,335
38,702
20
%
Amortization of acquired intangibles
7,978
4,176
91
%
22,836
12,484
83
%
Restructuring expenses
40
91
(56)
%
1,133
1,826
(38)
%
Acquisition-related expenses
1,481
1,125
32
%
2,721
1,439
89
%
Total operating expenses
81,303
61,768
32
%
238,072
186,668
28
%
Income from operations
46,046
33,193
39
%
95,744
89,214
7
%
Other expense, net
(6,539)
(2,962)
(121)
%
(14,409)
(9,206)
(57)
%
Income before income taxes
39,507
30,231
31
%
81,335
80,008
2
%
Provision for income taxes
8,531
6,254
36
%
17,841
17,947
(1)
%
Net income
$
30,976
$
23,977
29
%
$
63,494
$
62,061
2
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.71
$
0.53
34
%
$
1.45
$
1.38
5
%
Diluted
$
0.70
$
0.53
32
%
$
1.43
$
1.37
4
%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,762
45,036
(3)
%
43,896
44,941
(2)
%
Diluted
44,502
45,364
(2)
%
44,542
45,382
(2)
%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.175
$
0.165
6
%
$
0.525
$
0.495
6
%
Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
374
$
322
16
%
$
1,234
$
979
26
%
Sales and marketing
1,424
1,035
38
%
4,679
3,195
46
%
Product development
1,848
1,693
9
%
6,179
5,518
12
%
General and administrative
3,193
2,635
21
%
9,893
7,667
29
%
Total
$
6,839
$
5,685
20
%
$
21,985
$
17,359
27
%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
August 31, 2021
November 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
383,677
$
105,995
Accounts receivable, net
77,031
84,040
Unbilled receivables and contract assets
28,479
24,917
Other current assets
19,710
23,983
Total current assets
508,897
238,935
Property and equipment, net
28,724
29,817
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
670,602
704,473
Right-of-use lease assets
28,286
30,635
Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets
22,225
17,133
Other assets
16,753
20,789
Total assets
$
1,275,487
$
1,041,782
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
70,713
$
70,899
Current portion of long-term debt, net
23,886
18,242
Short-term operating lease liabilities
7,269
7,015
Short-term deferred revenue
169,740
166,387
Total current liabilities
271,608
262,543
Long-term debt, net
247,375
364,260
Convertible senior notes, net
291,283
-
Long-term operating lease liabilities
24,010
26,966
Long-term deferred revenue
33,280
26,908
Other long-term liabilities
11,158
15,092
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
343,677
306,244
Retained earnings
53,096
39,769
Total shareholders' equity
396,773
346,013
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,275,487
$
1,041,782
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
30,976
$
23,977
$
63,494
$
62,061
Depreciation and amortization
16,383
7,480
43,074
22,721
Stock-based compensation
6,839
5,685
21,985
17,359
Other non-cash adjustments
1,009
655
4,132
8,311
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(19,983)
(6,685)
1,917
(8,367)
Net cash flows from operating activities
35,224
31,112
134,602
102,085
Capital expenditures
(625)
(1,662)
(2,741)
(3,419)
Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases
2,947
1,719
(25,753)
(10,973)
Dividend payments to shareholders
(7,755)
(7,452)
(23,372)
(22,358)
Payments of principal on long-term debt
(5,644)
(3,763)
(111,669)
(7,525)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes, net of issuance costs
-
-
349,196
-
Purchase of capped calls
-
-
(43,056)
-
Other
(3,130)
6,520
475
(1,376)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
21,017
26,474
277,682
56,434
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period
362,660
203,645
105,995
173,685
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period
$
383,677
$
230,119
$
383,677
$
230,119
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - THIRD QUARTER
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.
OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Cash flows from operations
$
35,224
$
31,112
13
%
Purchases of property and equipment
(625)
(1,662)
(62)
%
Free cash flow
34,599
29,450
17
%
Add back: restructuring payments
423
651
(35)
%
Adjusted free cash flow
$
35,022
$
30,101
16
%
Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
% Change
Cash flows from operations
$
134,602
$
102,085
32
%
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,741)
(3,419)
(20)
%
Free cash flow
131,861
98,666
34
%
Add back: restructuring payments
5,087
3,131
62
%
Adjusted free cash flow
$
136,948
$
101,797
35
%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Revenue Guidance
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
% Change
High
% Change
GAAP revenue
$
442.1
$
520.4
18
%
$
524.4
19
%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)
14.1
27.6
96
%
27.6
96
%
Non-GAAP revenue
$
456.2
$
548.0
20
%
$
552.0
21
%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch, Chef, and Kemp.
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
High
GAAP income from operations
$
108.9
$
110.0
GAAP operating margins
21
%
21
%
Acquisition-related revenue
27.6
27.6
Acquisition-related expense
3.4
3.4
Restructuring expense
4.8
4.8
Stock-based compensation
28.9
28.9
Amortization of acquired intangibles
46.9
46.9
Total adjustments(2)
111.6
111.6
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
220.5
$
221.6
Non-GAAP operating margin
40
%
40
%
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and Kemp and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.
Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions, except per share data)
Low
High
GAAP net income
$
69.7
$
70.6
Adjustments (from previous table)
111.6
111.6
Amortization of discount on notes
7.2
7.2
Income tax adjustment(3)
(24.4)
(24.3)
Non-GAAP net income
$
164.1
$
165.1
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.56
$
1.58
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
3.68
$
3.70
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
44.6
44.6
(3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows:
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
220.5
$
221.6
Other (expense) income
(14.0)
(14.0)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes
206.5
207.6
Non-GAAP net income
164.1
165.1
Tax provision
$
42.4
$
42.5
Non-GAAP tax rate
21
%
20
%
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
High
Cash flows from operations (GAAP)
$
168
$
172
Purchases of property and equipment
(5)
(5)
Add back: restructuring payments
5
5
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$
168
$
172
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Q4 2021 Revenue Guidance
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ending
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
(In millions)
Low
% Change
High
% Change
GAAP revenue
$
122.4
$
129.2
6
%
$
133.2
9
%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)
6.7
5.2
(22)
%
5.2
(22)
%
Non-GAAP revenue
$
129.1
$
134.4
4
%
$
138.4
7
%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch, Chef, and Kemp.
Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
Three Months Ending November 30, 2021
Low
High
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.13
$
0.15
Acquisition-related revenue
0.12
0.12
Acquisition-related expense
0.02
0.02
Restructuring expense
0.08
0.08
Stock-based compensation
0.15
0.15
Amortization of acquired intangibles
0.30
0.30
Total adjustments(2)
0.67
0.67
Amortization of discount on notes
0.06
0.06
Income tax adjustment
(0.13)
(0.13)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
$
0.75
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and Kemp. The final amounts will not be available until the Company's internal procedures and reviews are completed.
