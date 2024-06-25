Progress Financial Results
Q2 2024 Supplemental Data
June 25, 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would,"
"might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future
dates. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress's strategy; future revenue growth, operating margin
and cost savings; future acquisitions; and other statements regarding the future operation, direction, prospects and success of Progress's business. There are a number of
factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) economic,
geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in
turn could adversely affect our stock price; (ii) our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including
risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses; (iii) we may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer
large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts; (iv) if the security measures for our software,
services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain
significant coding or configuration errors or zero-day vulnerabilities, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure; (v) the results of inquiries,
investigations and legal claims regarding the MOVEit Vulnerability remain uncertain and the ultimate resolution of these matters could result in losses that may be material
to our financial results for a particular period; and (vi) our acquisitions may not be successful or may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues that could disrupt
our existing operations. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter
ended February 29, 2024. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, including but not limited to, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and operating
margin, adjusted free cash flow, annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), Net Retention Rate ("NRR"), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are
not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" below
for additional information. A reconciliation between non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures appears in our earnings press release for the
fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024, which is furnished on a Form 8-K concurrently with this presentation and is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Conference Call Details
What:
Progress Fiscal Q2 Financial Results
When:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
To register for the Live Call:
Please go to this linkto retrieve dial-in details.
Live / Recorded Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78g7r495
Please note: Webcast is listen-only.
Summary Highlights Q2 2024
Revenue and EPS ahead of estimates; ARR up 1%; Strong Balance Sheet
- Q2 Revenues of $175M above high end of prior guidance of $166M - $170M.
- ARR: $579M, up 1% year-over-year in constant currency; NRR 99%.
- Operating margins strong at 38%.
- EPS: $1.09, above high end of prior guidance of $0.93 - $0.97.
- Strong Balance Sheet: net leverage at 2.2X; DSOs 41 days.
- ~$50 million in share repurchases.
- 3Q'24 guidance: Revenue $174M - $178M; EPS $1.11 - $1.15.
- FY2024 guidance raised.
- Revenue of $725M - $735M, up $3 million;
- EPS of $4.70 - $4.80, up $0.05.
All figures presented are non-GAAP. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures (including ARR and NRR) can be found in "Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information".
© 2024 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.
Slide 4
Annualized Recurring Revenue Trend
ARR growth = 0.9% year-over-year
+
Net Retention Rate between 99%-102%
=
Predictable and durable top line
performance
All periods reported in constant currency, using current year budgeted exchange5 rates
Driving Total Growth
Revenue CAGR of 11%
2019 - 2024(F)*
* Represents the mid-point of our FY'24 guidance range
Growing Profitability
Operating Income
CAGR of 12%
2019 - 2024(F)*
Best-in-classnon-GAAP operating
margins consistently above
35%
* Represents the mid-point of our FY'24 guidance range
Unlevered Free Cash Flow
Unlevered AFCF CAGR
of 11%
2019 - 2024(F)*
- Adjusted free cash flow represents the mid-point of our FY'24 guidance range
