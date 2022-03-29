Progress Software : Q1 2022 Earnings Call Supplement

Progress Financial Results

Q1 2022 Supplemental Data

March 29, 2022

Summary Highlights Q1 2022

Strong Financial Results, Good Start to FY22

▪ Broad top-line strength and momentum continued from FY21.

▪ Strong demand and solid execution, including disciplined expense management, drove results above high end of guidance range.

▪ ARR growth (up 12% on an as reported basis and 3.5% on a pro-forma basis, both in constant currency) and consistently strong net retention rates of >100% reflect continued strong performance across the board.

▪ Kemp integration proceeding at or ahead of plan…no major speedbumps or surprises.

Results Overview & Guidance

Progress is the leading provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact cloud applications and systems

All results shown are for FQ1 '22, non-GAAP, as reported March 29, 2022

Updated Guidance#: FY22E and Q1'22E

$0.97

Q1'22 Earnings Per Share

Revenue: $613M

EPS : $4.05

FCF: $188M

Operating margin: 39.5%

$147.5М

Revenue

$479М

12%

YoY Revenue Growth

~80%

ARR

Recurring Revenue

Q2E Revenue: $146.5M

Q2E EPS: $0.95

# Guidance provided/updated March 29, 2022, non-GAAP; midpoint of guidance shown.

$44.7M

Free Cash Flow

40%

Operating Margins

