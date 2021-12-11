Progress Software : Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Copyright © 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates.
All Rights Reserved.
Progress, Telerik, Ipswitch, Chef, Kemp, Flowmon and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings.
Disclaimer
Progress Software Corporation published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 21:55:01 UTC.