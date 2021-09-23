Log in
Progress Software : Q3 2021 Earnings Call Supplement

09/23/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Progress Financial Results

Q3 2021 Supplemental Data

Legal Notice

This presentation contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress's strategy;

acquisitions; future revenue growth, operating margin and cost savings; strategic partnering and marketing initiatives; and other statements regarding the future operation, direction, prospects and success of

Progress's business.

There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

  • Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price.
  • We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts.
  • Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful.
  • If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts.
  • We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners.
  • Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses.
  • If the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure.
  • We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations.
  • Delay or failure to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Kemp acquisition could adversely impact our future results of operations and financial condition.
  • The continuing impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation, except for statements relating to Progress' projected results for the quarter ended August 31, 2021 and fiscal year ended November 30, 2021, which speak only as of September 23, 2021.

Finally, during this presentation we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, adjusted free cash flow and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears in our earnings press release for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021 and is available in the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

© 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.

2

Conference Call Details

What:

Progress Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

(800) 773-2954

(847) 413-3731

Conf ID: 50220857

Live / Recorded Webcast:

http://investors.progress.com

© 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.

3

Summary Highlights

Strong Financial Results

  • Three consecutive quarters of strong performance provide confidence to increase our full year FY21 guidance for the third time this year, driven by top-line strength across all products.
    • Stable, durable top line reflected in ARR growth (up 25% on an as reported basis and 4% on a pro-forma basis, both in constant currency) and improvement in net retention rate to above 100%.
  • Chef contributing on the top and bottom line with OpenEdge, DataDirect, DevTools, and Ipswitch also showing notable strength.
  • Continued strong demand across product lines and markets (vs 2020) as customers and partners fund new projects or expand existing deployments, coupled with outstanding execution.

Kemp Acquisition

  • Aligns well with our Total Growth Strategy; creates shareholder value while adding scale.
  • Meets Our Disciplined Acquisition Criteria; purchased at a reasonable multiple in a hyper- competitive M&A environment.
  • Adds leading Application Experience (AX) technologies to our DevOps, Application Development, Data Connectivity and DX offerings.

© 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.

4

Kemp - Company Overview

Kemp is the leader in Application Experience ("AX") technologies. Its Loadmaster and Flowmon products ensure high performance and always-on availability by monitoring performance and balancing traffic and workloads across servers. Kemp's technologies help customers optimize, analyze and secure their applications across private and multi-cloud environments.

~1,100

Active Customers

100,000 Deployments

138 Countries

  • 90 Distributors ~2,000 VARs and SIs

Company Highlights

  • $70M (2022E)
  • 1,100 active customers, including global brands: Amazon, Disney, NFL, Walmart, Apple, Dell, Raytheon,
    NASA, USAF, Audi, Hyundai, Ford, Harvard University, UPS, Merck, Rite Aid, Pemex, Nestle…
  • Founded 2000
  • Headquartered in Melville, NY
  • ~300 employees

Product Break-out

LOADMASTER ADC

FLOWMON NPMD & NDR

Hardware LoadMaster Load Balancer

Flowmon Collector

Cloud-native LoadMaster Load Balancer

Flowmon Probe

  • Virtual LoadMaster Load Balancer
  • ECS Connection Manager
  • Multi-tenantLoad Balancer

© 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Progress Software Corporation published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
