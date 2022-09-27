Progress Software : Q3 2022 Earnings Call Supplement

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "anticipate" and "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress's strategy; acquisitions; future revenue growth, operating margin and cost savings; strategic partnering and marketing initiatives; and other statements regarding the future operation, direction, prospects and success of Progress's business.

There are many factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: