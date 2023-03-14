Advanced search
    PRGS   US7433121008

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
57.07 USD   +1.55%
03/13Progress Software Corp /ma : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Progress Software to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

03/14/2023 | 09:01am EDT
BURLINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended on February 28, 2023.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Progress’ website.

To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.  

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Michael Micciche Erica McShane
Progress Software Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com
   

Source: Progress Software Corporation

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
