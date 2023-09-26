The strategic technology partnership offers guidance for Progress OpenEdge customers on modernization efforts, lowering maintenance costs and strengthening their enterprise applications

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced a partnership with Software Improvement Group (SIG), an independent technology and advisory firm for software quality, security and improvement, to help ensure the long-term maintainability and modernization of business-critical applications built on the Progress® OpenEdge® platform. This collaboration provides OpenEdge customers with automated guidance through Sigrid®, SIG’s software assurance platform, on areas to focus on when addressing technical debt and modernizing applications.

Organizations have a persistent need to maintain and modernize their mission-critical business applications. The partnership between Progress and SIG addresses this need by providing a comprehensive overview of the health of users’ applications, offering detailed insights and guidance on all aspects of quality and security. It provides guidance per system to prioritize modernization efforts and support the execution of software development.

Progress will offer OpenEdge users with access to Sigrid's powerful capabilities, enabling them to measure the code and architecture quality of their applications, and support the smart modernization of their OpenEdge applications. OpenEdge customers can proactively address potential issues and extend the longevity of their applications.

“Our partnership with SIG is important as it provides a unique opportunity to extend the value that OpenEdge provides by offering greater insight into the quality of the application code supporting mission-critical applications that our customers depend on,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.

“The partnership between Progress and Software Improvement Group showcases our shared vision of helping organizations build healthy, future-fit software that supports the business of tomorrow,” said Bart Fehmers, CEO of Software Improvement Group. “The integration of Progress’ industry-leading OpenEdge platform with SIG's renowned software assurance platform, Sigrid, sets a new standard for software health management and application modernization in the market.”

OpenEdge is the leading platform for developing enterprise applications needing high-performance, high availability and flexible deployment options for extensibility, scalability, security and reliability. Developers around the world use the OpenEdge application development platform to build innovative business applications that are the backbone of healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other industries.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Software Improvement Group (SIG)

Software Improvement Group (SIG) enables enterprise clients and governments to focus on tomorrow, by supporting them to build future-fit software they can rely on. We combine our software assurance platform, Sigrid®, with human expertise to dig deep into the build quality and security of enterprise software and its architecture. Scanning, ranking, and recommending our clients’ software landscapes against the world’s largest software analysis benchmark database to help them get a grip on their technology risks and challenges. SIG helps organizations get software right for a healthier digital world. Learn more at www.softwareimprovementgroup.com.

