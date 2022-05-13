Log in
Progress to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
GL
09:01aProgress to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
AQ
Progress Releases MOVEit 2022 with Advanced Capabilities to Secure and Simplify File Transfer Across Systems
GL
Progress to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/13/2022 | 09:02am EDT

05/13/2022 | 09:02am EDT
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Anthony Folger, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. This year’s event will be held both in-person and virtually, and Progress will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified investors on Wednesday, May 18.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact a Needham Representative or the conference coordinator at conferences@needhamco.com.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Michael Micciche Erica McShane
Progress Progress
+1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com



