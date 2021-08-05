Log in
    PRGS   US7433121008

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(PRGS)
  Report
Progress to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

08/05/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Anthony Folger, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings at Oppenheimer’s 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9.

The Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which will be held virtually August 9-11, provides a broad look across the supply chain at existing and emerging technologies, and offers investors the opportunity to evaluate companies at the forefront of these innovations. 

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact an Oppenheimer representative or the conference coordinator at opcoconferences@opco.com.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Michael Micciche Erica McShane
Progress Progress
+1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 533 M - -
Net income 2021 66,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 1 982 M 1 982 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 796
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Progress Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 45,29 $
Average target price 56,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yogesh K. Gupta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer
John Richard Egan Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Murphy Chief Information Officer
Charles Francis Kane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION1.75%1 982
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.81%2 153 091
SEA LIMITED47.46%153 926
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.75%118 957
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.57%85 513
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE43.00%73 905