Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWO   DE0006968001

PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG

(PWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO with positive business performance in the first half of 2021

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report 
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO with positive business performance in the first half of 2021 
2021-08-02 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- New business continually high 
- Ongoing productivity programs take effect 
- Forecast for revenue and EBIT before currency effects confirmed 
- Group's development makes good progress 
Oberkirch, August 2, 2021 - PWO is today presenting its half-year financial report for the 2021 fiscal year and 
reporting positive business performance. The success is based on the strong performance of our international sites and 
the increasingly positive effects of the adjustments made at the Oberkirch production site so far. 
Carlo Lazzarini, CEO, says: "We are staying the course in a market environment that has become even more challenging 
recently, with supply bottlenecks for critical intermediate products. We maintained our delivery capability throughout 
the first half of 2021. At the same time, we are positioning the Group so as to bring its strengths to bear in a 
challenging global market. We have now made considerable progress on this journey." 
In the first half of 2021, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures: 
Revenue: EUR 213.7 million (p/y: EUR 157.1 million) 
EBIT before currency effects: EUR 13.3 million (p/y: EUR 0 million) 
EBIT including currency effects: EUR 13.2 million (p/y: EUR -1.2 million) 
Net income/loss for the period: EUR 8.8 million (p/y: EUR -3.8 million) 
Earnings per share: EUR 2.82 (p/y: EUR -1.21) 
Lifetime volume of new business: EUR 265 million (p/y: EUR 160 million) 
Prior-year figures are adjusted on the basis of altered accounting. 
We are particularly happy with the continually high level of new business, which a lifetime volume of around EUR 265 
million, which underscores our first-class market positioning in the three mobility trends of electrification, safety 
and comfort. The new orders relate to all of our locations. In particular, the volume of new business at the Mexican 
site in the first half of the year significantly exceeded the respective levels of total revenue in both 2020 and 2019. 
For the second half of the year, we still expect negative effects or risks for the results of operations overall due 
primarily to the continuing strain in the supply chains, the shortage of raw materials and intermediate products, and a 
probable further rise in purchase prices. In addition, some positive effects of the first half of the year cannot 
continue to the same degree. Not least, we are working hard to continue all the measures initiated under our 
productivity programs. As soon as additional findings from our efficiency analyses are available, we will evaluate them 
in terms of their savings potential and any necessary non-recurring expenses and take the resulting next steps. The 
potential to increase profitability at the Oberkirch production site will make more of a positive impact in future 
fiscal years. On the basis of the measures taken and the positive business performance in the first half of the year, 
we are confirming the forecast for revenue and EBIT before currency effects for the current fiscal year published on 
April 23, 2021. 
More detailed information can be found in our half-year financial report, which is available on our website at https:// 
www.progress-werk.de/en/investors-press/news-publications/reports/. 
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG 
The Executive Board 
PWO profile 
With our innovative lightweight solutions, we are the preferred partner of the global mobility industry. As an 
engineering house, we are constantly driving forward the development and production of sophisticated metal components 
and complex subsystems. 
Under the slogan "People, Planet, Progress," we use our technological leadership at the boundaries of what is 
technologically feasible in metal forming and joining to serve our customers and business partners. Responsibility is 
at the heart of everything we do. We see our business as a "force for good," as our contribution to a positive 
development in the future for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders as well as for our environment. 
To this end, we are focusing on digitalizing all of our processes using the tools of the fourth industrial revolution. 
We address the three areas of the mobility of the future: electrification, safety and comfort. More than 90 percent of 
our revenue is independent of combustion engines. Around 3,000 employees at five production locations and three 
assembly sites on three continents ensure maximum delivery reliability and quality. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG 
              Industriestraße 8 
              77704 Oberkirch 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7802 84-844 
Fax:          +49 (0)7802 84-789 
E-mail:       ir@progress-werk.de 
Internet:     www.progress-werk.de 
ISIN:         DE0006968001 
WKN:          696800 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223207 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223207 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO with positive business performan..
DJ
02:01aPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO with positive business performance in the first..
EQ
05/25PRESS RELEASE : Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO stärkt Fokus auf den chinesische..
DJ
05/25PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO stärkt Fokus auf den chinesischen Markt weiter
EQ
05/19PRESS RELEASE : Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO's Virtual Annual General Meeting..
DJ
05/19PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO's Virtual Annual General Meeting approves all a..
EQ
05/10Progress-Werk Oberkirch Ag Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/10PRESS RELEASE : Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO confirms preliminary figures for..
DJ
05/10PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO confirms preliminary figures for an encouraging..
EQ
05/06PROGRESS WERK OBERKIRCH : Quarterly Statement 1st Quarter of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 443 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 117 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 95,0 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 998
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG
Duration : Period :
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,40 €
Average target price 28,80 €
Spread / Average Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Lazzarini Chief Executive Officer
Cornelia Ballwießer CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Karl M. Schmidhuber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Obrecht Chief Operating Officer
Dieter Maier Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG56.70%113
DENSO CORPORATION21.98%52 855
APTIV PLC28.06%45 127
CONTINENTAL AG-5.48%27 189
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.16.08%25 218
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD4.31%21 317