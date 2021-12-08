Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
  News
  Summary
    PWO   DE0006968001

PROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG

(PWO)
  Report
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO supports Oberkirch hospice service with this year's Christmas donation

12/08/2021 | 03:03am EST
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO supports Oberkirch hospice service with this year's Christmas donation (news with additional features)

08.12.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oberkirch, December 8, 2021 - PWO is continuing its tradition of using its Christmas donation to support charitable organizations in the region. This year, EUR 2,000 was donated to the hospice service in Oberkirch (Hospizdienst Oberkirch).

The hospice service comprises women and men from various professions who attend to and assist the seriously ill and dying on a voluntary basis. They also support and take some of the burden off family members. Their aim is to provide courage, consolation, and hope. Committed to Christian values and regardless of nationality or confession, they care for their fellow human beings during the difficult process of saying goodbye.

Carlo Lazzarini, CEO of PWO, says: "For many years, Hospizdienst Oberkirch has provided an invaluable service to our society and helps to give it a human face. We are delighted to support the work of these volunteers."

Hospizgruppe Oberkirch has supported the seriously ill, the dying and their families since 1997. A partnership was formed with Ökumenischer Hospizdienst Achern-Achertal in 2018, taking the name Hospizdienst Oberkirch.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
The Executive Board

PWO profile

With our innovative lightweight solutions, we are the preferred partner of the global mobility industry. As an engineering house, we are constantly driving forward the development and production of sophisticated metal components and complex subsystems.

Under the slogan "People, Planet, Progress," we use our technological leadership at the boundaries of what is technologically feasible in metal forming and joining to serve our customers and business partners. Responsibility is at the heart of everything we do. We see our business as a "force for good," as our contribution to a positive development in the future for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders as well as for our environment. To this end, we are focusing on digitalizing all of our processes using the tools of the fourth industrial revolution.

We address the 3 areas of the mobility of the future: electrification, safety and comfort. Our product range is already independent of the combustion engine. Around 3,000 employees at 5 production locations and 3 assembly sites on 3 continents ensure maximum delivery reliability and quality.

Additional features:

Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d318474dd389c7d9038e31850fa5b3a5
Subtitle: Johannes Obrecht (COO PWO), Claudia Braun (Einsatzleiterin Hospizdienst Oberkirch), Carlo Lazzarini (CEO PWO) anlässlich der Übergabe der Weihnachtsspende (v.l.n.r.)

08.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255038

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1255038  08.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1255038&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
