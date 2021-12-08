DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO supports Oberkirch hospice service with this year's Christmas donation



08.12.2021 / 09:00

Oberkirch, December 8, 2021 - PWO is continuing its tradition of using its Christmas donation to support charitable organizations in the region. This year, EUR 2,000 was donated to the hospice service in Oberkirch (Hospizdienst Oberkirch).

The hospice service comprises women and men from various professions who attend to and assist the seriously ill and dying on a voluntary basis. They also support and take some of the burden off family members. Their aim is to provide courage, consolation, and hope. Committed to Christian values and regardless of nationality or confession, they care for their fellow human beings during the difficult process of saying goodbye.

Carlo Lazzarini, CEO of PWO, says: "For many years, Hospizdienst Oberkirch has provided an invaluable service to our society and helps to give it a human face. We are delighted to support the work of these volunteers."

Hospizgruppe Oberkirch has supported the seriously ill, the dying and their families since 1997. A partnership was formed with Ökumenischer Hospizdienst Achern-Achertal in 2018, taking the name Hospizdienst Oberkirch.

