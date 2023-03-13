Advanced search
    RXMD   US74332G2075

PROGRESSIVE CARE, INC.

(RXMD)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:07:43 2023-03-13 pm EDT
3.800 USD    0.00%
11:49aProgressive Care Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Progressive Care Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20Progressive Care Inc. Announces One of Its Third Party Payors Declines to Renew Its Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progressive Care : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

03/13/2023 | 11:59am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 7, 2023

Progressive Care Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-52684 32-0186005

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

400 Ansin Blvd., Suite A

Hallandale Beach, FL33009

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(305)760-2053

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On March 7, 2023, Progressive Care Inc. (the "Company") was advised by Daszkal Bolton, LLP ("Daszkal"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, that Daszkal completed a business combination agreement with CohnReznick LLP ("CohnReznick"). As a result of this transaction Daszkal will resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm following the Company filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's current Daszkal audit team is now part of CohnReznick and the Company expects it will likely engage CohnReznick to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 but has not engaged them at this time.

Daszkal's reports on the Company's financial statements for the past two years did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, and the subsequent interim periods through September 30, 2022, there were (i) no disagreements (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and Daszkal on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to Daszkal's satisfaction, would have caused Daszkal to make reference thereto in its reports on the financial statements for such years; and (ii) no "reportable events" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided Daszkal with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that Daszkal furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether Daszkal agrees with the statements made herein. A copy of Daszkal's letter dated March 10, 2023, is filed as Exhibit 16.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description
16.1 Auditor Letter
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PROGRESSIVE CARE, INC.
Date: March 13, 2023 By: /s/ Charles M. Fernandez
Name: Charles M. Fernandez
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 15:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
