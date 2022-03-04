AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to The Progressive Corporation's Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) to the recently announced $500 million of 2.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2027; $500 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2032; and $500 million of 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2052, issued by The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) [NYSE: PGR]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The Long-Term IR assignments consider the rating profile of Progressive’s principal insurance subsidiary units, as well as the parent company’s financial leverage, coverage and overall debt servicing profiles. Following this issuance, AM Best expects that financial leverage and coverage metrics for Progressive to remain within guidelines for the assigned ratings. Progressive intends to use the proceeds of these issuances for general corporate purposes.

Progressive’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and outlook of stable, along with the ratings and outlooks on its other debt issuances and operating subsidiaries, remain unchanged.

