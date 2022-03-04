Log in
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to The Progressive Corporation's Senior Unsecured Notes

03/04/2022 | 01:10pm EST
AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) to the recently announced $500 million of 2.50% senior unsecured notes, due 2027; $500 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2032; and $500 million of 3.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2052, issued by The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (Mayfield Village, OH) [NYSE: PGR]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The Long-Term IR assignments consider the rating profile of Progressive’s principal insurance subsidiary units, as well as the parent company’s financial leverage, coverage and overall debt servicing profiles. Following this issuance, AM Best expects that financial leverage and coverage metrics for Progressive to remain within guidelines for the assigned ratings. Progressive intends to use the proceeds of these issuances for general corporate purposes.

Progressive’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and outlook of stable, along with the ratings and outlooks on its other debt issuances and operating subsidiaries, remain unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
