PROGRESSIVE : REPORTS JULY RESULTS - Form 8-K

July (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2022 2021 Change Net premiums written $ 4,929.4 $ 4,551.6 8 % Net premiums earned $ 4,694.0 $ 4,313.5 9 % Net income $ 688.8 $ 255.4 170 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.17 $ 0.43 171 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 310.0 $ 122.7 153 % Combined ratio 89.8 96.7 (6.9) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.2 587.2 0 %





July (thousands; unaudited) 2022 2021 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 7,599.7 8,014.2 (5) % Direct - auto 9,633.2 9,614.9 0 % Total personal auto 17,232.9 17,629.1 (2) % Total special lines 5,525.0 5,249.9 5 % Total Personal Lines 22,757.9 22,879.0 (1) % Total Commercial Lines 1,030.0 930.1 11 % Total Property business 2,827.5 2,683.1 5 % Companywide Total 26,615.4 26,492.2 0 %

Progressive offers personal and commercial insurance throughout the United States. Our Personal Lines business writes insurance for personal autos and special lines products. Our Commercial Lines business writes auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, workers' compensation insurance primarily for the transportation industry, and business-related general liability and property insurance, predominantly for small businesses. Our Property business writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters.





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT July 2022 (millions) (unaudited)

Current Month Comments on Monthly Results1 Net premiums written $ 4,929.4 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 4,694.0 Investment income 98.2 Net realized gains (losses) on securities: Net realized gains (losses) on security sales (29.2) Net holding period gains (losses) on securities 339.9 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (0.7) Total net realized gains (losses) on securities 310.0 Fees and other revenues 68.5 Service revenues 30.8 Total revenues 5,201.5 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,399.8 Policy acquisition costs 340.8 Other underwriting expenses 544.9 Investment expenses 2.1 Service expenses 29.7 Interest expense 21.0 Total expenses 4,338.3 Income before income taxes 863.2 Provision for income taxes 174.4 Net income 688.8 Other comprehensive income (loss) Changes in: Total net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities 427.0 Net unrealized losses on forecasted transactions 0.1 Foreign currency translation adjustment 0.1 Other comprehensive income (loss) 427.2 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,116.0

1 For a description of our financial reporting and accounting policies, see Note 1 to our 2021 audited consolidated financial statements included in our 2021 Shareholders' Report, which can be found at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS July 2022 (millions) (unaudited)



Year-to-Date 2022 2021 % Change Net premiums written $ 30,532.5 $ 27,761.0 10 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 28,644.8 $ 25,716.0 11 Investment income 632.8 498.8 27 Net realized gains (losses) on securities: Net realized gains (losses) on security sales 462.9 584.9 (21) Net holding period gains (losses) on securities (1,770.9) 587.8 (401) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (5.0) (2.9) 72 Total net realized gains (losses) on securities (1,313.0) 1,169.8 (212) Fees and other revenues 419.0 408.2 3 Service revenues 178.6 156.0 14 Total revenues 28,562.2 27,948.8 2 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 21,679.3 18,863.8 15 Policy acquisition costs 2,237.8 2,166.7 3 Other underwriting expenses 3,482.4 3,448.3 1 Investment expenses 13.7 14.5 (6) Service expenses 168.4 142.7 18 Interest expense 138.3 131.6 5 Goodwill impairment 224.8 0 NM Total expenses 27,944.7 24,767.6 13 Income before income taxes 617.5 3,181.2 (81) Provision for income taxes 157.7 655.7 (76) Net income 459.8 2,525.5 (82) Other comprehensive income (loss) Changes in: Total net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities (1,822.7) (313.7) 481 Net unrealized losses on forecasted transactions 0.3 0.5 (40) Foreign currency translation adjustment (0.1) (0.4) (75) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,822.5) (313.6) 481 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,362.7) $ 2,211.9 (162) NM = Not Meaningful





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME PER SHARE & INVESTMENT RESULTS July 2022 (millions - except per share amounts) (unaudited)



The following table sets forth the computation of per share results: Current Year-to-Date Month 2022 2021 Net income $ 688.8 $ 459.8 $ 2,525.5 Less: Preferred share dividends 2.3 15.7 15.7 Net income available to common shareholders $ 686.5 $ 444.1 $ 2,509.8 Per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.76 $ 4.29 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.76 $ 4.27 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,116.0 $ (1,362.7) $ 2,211.9 Less: Preferred share dividends 2.3 15.7 15.7 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,113.7 $ (1,378.4) $ 2,196.2 Per common share: Diluted1 $ 1.90 $ (2.36) $ 3.74 Average common shares outstanding - Basic 584.4 584.3 584.7 Net effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 2.8 2.7 2.7 Total average equivalent common shares - Diluted 587.2 587.0 587.4

1 Basic earnings per share is disclosed where either a net loss or a comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders is reported since diluted earnings per share are antidilutive.





The following table sets forth the investment results for the period: Current Year-to-Date Month 2022 2021 Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) total return: Fixed-income securities 1.4% (4.6)% 0.8% Common stocks 9.3% (12.9)% 23.1% Total portfolio 1.8% (5.5)% 2.7% Pretax annualized investment income book yield 2.2% 2.1% 1.9%





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION July 2022 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Current Month Commercial Personal Lines Business Lines Property Companywide Agency Direct Total Business Business Total Net Premiums Written $ 1,815.1 $ 2,152.3 $ 3,967.4 $ 755.4 $ 206.4 $ 4,929.4 % Growth in NPW 7% 12% 10% 3% 4% 8% Net Premiums Earned $ 1,695.7 $ 1,925.6 $ 3,621.3 $ 881.5 $ 191.0 $ 4,694.0 % Growth in NPE 3% 7% 5% 27% 9% 9% GAAP Ratios Loss/LAE ratio 73.5 75.5 74.5 64.2 66.1 72.2 Expense ratio 17.3 16.9 17.1 17.1 28.0 17.6 Combined ratio 90.8 92.4 91.6 81.3 94.1 89.8 Net catastrophe loss ratio1 1.2 0.3 9.6 1.4 Actuarial Adjustments2 Reserve Decrease/(Increase) Prior accident years $ 4.7 Current accident year (7.6) Calendar year actuarial adjustment $ (3.7) $ (3.8) $ (7.5) $ (1.0) $ 5.6 $ (2.9) Prior Accident Years Development Favorable/(Unfavorable) Actuarial adjustment $ 4.7 All other development 68.3 Total development $ 73.0 Calendar year loss/LAE ratio 72.2 Accident year loss/LAE ratio 73.8

1Represents catastrophe losses incurred during the period, including the impact of reinsurance, as a percent of net premiums earned. During the month, we incurred catastrophe losses primarily related to hail and wind throughout the United States.

2Represents adjustments solely based on our normally scheduled actuarial reviews. For our Property business, the actuarial reserving methodology includes changes to catastrophe losses, while the reviews in our vehicle businesses do not include catastrophes.

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION July 2022 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Year-to-Date Commercial Personal Lines Business Lines Property Companywide Agency Direct Total Business Business Total Net Premiums Written $ 10,825.1 $ 12,333.7 $ 23,158.8 $ 5,989.9 $ 1,382.1 $ 30,532.5 % Growth in NPW 3% 7% 5% 33% 9% 10% Net Premiums Earned $ 10,385.5 $ 11,625.1 $ 22,010.6 $ 5,313.1 $ 1,319.6 $ 28,644.8 % Growth in NPE 4% 7% 6% 42% 15% 11% GAAP Ratios Loss/LAE ratio 75.8 77.1 76.5 69.6 83.4 75.6 Expense ratio 17.4 18.6 18.0 18.9 27.0 18.6 Combined ratio 93.2 95.7 94.5 88.5 110.4 94.2 Net catastrophe loss ratio1 1.7 0.3 26.6 2.6 Actuarial Adjustments2 Reserve Decrease/(Increase) Prior accident years $ (45.7) Current accident year (60.8) Calendar year actuarial adjustment $ (20.2) $ 2.8 $ (17.4) $ (61.8) $ (27.3) $ (106.5) Prior Accident Years Development Favorable/(Unfavorable) Actuarial adjustment $ (45.7) All other development (26.2) Total development $ (71.9) Calendar year loss/LAE ratio 75.6 Accident year loss/LAE ratio 75.3

1Represents catastrophe losses incurred during the period, including the impact of reinsurance, as a percent of net premiums earned.

2Represents adjustments solely based on our normally scheduled actuarial reviews. For our Property business, the actuarial reserving methodology includes changes to catastrophe losses, while the reviews in our vehicle businesses do not include catastrophes.





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET AND OTHER INFORMATION (millions - except per share amounts) (unaudited)

July 2022 CONDENSED GAAP BALANCE SHEET: Investments, at fair value: Available-for-sale securities: Fixed maturities1 (amortized cost: $46,497.5) $ 44,202.7 Short-term investments (amortized cost: $4,687.4) 4,687.4 Total available-for-sale securities 48,890.1 Equity securities: Nonredeemable preferred stocks(cost: $1,487.0) 1,389.5 Common equities (cost: $795.3) 3,050.8 Total equity securities 4,440.3 Total investments2 53,330.4 Net premiums receivable 10,601.3 Reinsurance recoverables (including $4,652.6 on unpaid loss and LAE reserves) 4,933.4 Deferred acquisition costs 1,546.7 Goodwill and intangible assets 323.3 Other assets2 3,563.5 Total assets $ 74,298.6 Unearned premiums $ 17,476.4 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 27,985.3 Other liabilities 5,676.1 Debt 6,386.8 Total liabilities 57,524.6 Shareholders' equity 16,774.0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 74,298.6 Common shares outstanding 584.8 Common shares repurchased - July 0.17 Average cost per common share $ 111.66 Book value per common share $ 27.84 Trailing 12-month return on average common shareholders' equity Net income 7.3 % Comprehensive income (6.6) % Net unrealized pretax gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities $ (2,235.9) Increase (decrease) from June 2022 $ 540.5 Increase (decrease) from December 2021 $ (2,307.3) Debt-to-total capital ratio 27.6 % Fixed-income portfolio duration 2.8 Weighted average credit quality AA-

1 As of July 31, 2022, we held certain hybrid securities and recognized a change in fair value of $58.9 million as a realized loss during the period we held these securities.

2 At July 31, 2022, we had $3.4 million of net unsettled security transactions classified in "other assets."





Monthly Commentary

•The Company has no additional commentary regarding July's results.





Events

We plan to release August results on Thursday, September 15, 2022, before the market opens.





About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.





