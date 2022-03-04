Log in
    PGR   US7433151039

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

03/04/2022 | 03:23pm EST
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2022 (ex-dividend date of April 6, 2022).

About Progressive
Progressive InsuranceSM makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 088 M - -
Net income 2022 2 564 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 61 456 M 61 456 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 49 077
Free-Float 73,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 105,08 $
Average target price 103,07 $
Spread / Average Target -1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith Chief Human Resources Officer
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Bauer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION2.37%61 456
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED25.43%22 739
TRYG A/S-8.30%14 372
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-19.54%9 868
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION2.04%2 998
PORTO SEGURO S.A.1.39%2 679