  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Progressive Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGR   US7433151039

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
145.64 USD   +0.03%
GL
03/03UBS Adjusts Progressive's Price Target to $148 From $128, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend and Appointment of Calculation Agent for Preferred Shares

03/06/2023 | 04:33pm EST
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 3, 2023, the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023 (ex-dividend date of April 5, 2023).

In addition, on March 3, 2023, The Progressive Corporation appointed itself as calculation agent for its Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares. The floating rate period for the Series B shares begins on March 15, 2023.

About Progressive
Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com 

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 59 084 M - -
Net income 2023 4 003 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 85 226 M 85 226 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 55 100
Free-Float 73,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 145,60 $
Average target price 142,18 $
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith Chief Human Resources Officer
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan S. Bauer Portfolio Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION12.25%85 226