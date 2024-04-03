Cleveland, OH - The Cleveland Guardians and Progressive Insurance today announced a new 13-year deal for Progressive to remain the official insurance provider of the Cleveland Guardians and continue the naming rights of Progressive Field as the home of Cleveland Guardians baseball through the 2036 season.

The new agreement would automatically be extended at the end of the term through the 2041 baseball season should the ballpark lease be extended through that period.

"In 2008, we became the proud naming rights partner of Cleveland baseball and for the last 16 years Progressive Field has been part of the fabric of the Cleveland community hosting some of the most unforgettable moments in franchise history," said Tricia Griffith, CEO of Progressive. "Progressive Insurance and the Guardians proudly call Cleveland home, and this agreement symbolizes our collective commitment to each other, the fans of the franchise, and the Northeast Ohio community. We look forward to being a part of many more memories at the ballpark in the years to come."

The new agreement solidifies a 29-year commitment to one another.

"We are thrilled to ensure the name Progressive Field remains through at least the 2036 season," said Cleveland Guardians President of Business Brian Barren. "As we continue to upgrade and reimagine our ballpark, continuing our partnership with Progressive gives our fans a consistent ballpark name with a worldwide brand, who is also a pillar of the Northeast Ohio community."

As part of the extension, new Progressive signage will be incorporated around the exterior of the ballpark. For the start of the 2024 season, a significant focus will be adding new signage at the home plate entrance on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Cleveland Guardians and Progressive Insurance® video announcement.