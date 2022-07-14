Log in
    PGR   US7433151039

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-07-14 pm EDT
112.76 USD   -3.97%
02:27pProgressive Corp. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Dollar Tree, First Republic Bank, Progressive, or Microsoft?
PR
07/12Jefferies & Co. Adjusts Progressive's Price Target to $125 From $106, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
Progressive Corp. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently at $111.38, down $6.04 or 5.14%


--Would be lowest close since June 23, 2022, when it closed at $109.75

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 9, 2020, when it fell 7.68%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 4.21% month-to-date

--Up 8.5% year-to-date

--Down 8.09% from its all-time closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022

--Up 17.3% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $94.95

--Down 8.09% from its 52-week closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022

--Up 23.74% from its 52-week closing low of $90.01 on Oct. 14, 2021

--Traded as low as $111.13; lowest intraday level since June 24, 2022, when it hit $110.61

--Down 5.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 15, 2021, when it fell as much as 8.06%


All data as of 2:08:50 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1426ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 044 M - -
Net income 2022 1 942 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 68 676 M 68 676 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 49 077
Free-Float 73,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 117,42 $
Average target price 111,12 $
Spread / Average Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith Chief Human Resources Officer
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan S. Bauer Portfolio Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION14.03%68 676
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED31.24%23 688
TRYG A/S1.30%14 358
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-25.37%8 297
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-14.42%2 514
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-15.63%2 093