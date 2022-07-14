Progressive Corp. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently at $111.38, down $6.04 or 5.14%

--Would be lowest close since June 23, 2022, when it closed at $109.75

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 9, 2020, when it fell 7.68%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 4.21% month-to-date

--Up 8.5% year-to-date

--Down 8.09% from its all-time closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022

--Up 17.3% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $94.95

--Down 8.09% from its 52-week closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022

--Up 23.74% from its 52-week closing low of $90.01 on Oct. 14, 2021

--Traded as low as $111.13; lowest intraday level since June 24, 2022, when it hit $110.61

--Down 5.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 15, 2021, when it fell as much as 8.06%

All data as of 2:08:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

