Progressive Corp. on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently at $111.38, down $6.04 or 5.14%
--Would be lowest close since June 23, 2022, when it closed at $109.75
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 9, 2020, when it fell 7.68%
--Currently down four of the past five days
--Down 4.21% month-to-date
--Up 8.5% year-to-date
--Down 8.09% from its all-time closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022
--Up 17.3% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $94.95
--Down 8.09% from its 52-week closing high of $121.19 on June 7, 2022
--Up 23.74% from its 52-week closing low of $90.01 on Oct. 14, 2021
--Traded as low as $111.13; lowest intraday level since June 24, 2022, when it hit $110.61
--Down 5.36% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 15, 2021, when it fell as much as 8.06%
All data as of 2:08:50 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-14-22 1426ET