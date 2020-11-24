Progressive Reports October 2020 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for October 2020:
October
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
Net premiums written
$
3,795.3
$
3,655.7
4
%
Net premiums earned
$
3,893.8
$
3,507.2
11
%
Net income attributable to Progressive
$
238.5
$
304.7
(22
)
%
Per share available to common shareholders
$
0.40
$
0.52
(22
)
%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
$
(40.3
)
$
93.6
(143
)
%
Combined ratio
92.6
94.0
(1.4) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares
587.7
586.9
0
%
October
(thousands; unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto
7,583.4
6,949.9
9%
Direct – auto
8,840.1
7,774.4
14%
Total personal auto
16,423.5
14,724.3
12%
Total special lines
4,911.9
4,560.8
8%
Total Personal Lines
21,335.4
19,285.1
11%
Total Commercial Lines
815.4
752.9
8%
Property business
2,443.1
2,163.4
13%
Companywide Total
24,593.9
22,201.4
11%
See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.
About Progressive
The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.