Information Relevant to this Presentation

Regulation FD Disclosure Outlets

Progressive disseminates information to the public about Progressive, its products, services and other matters through various outlets in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. These outlets include its website (progressive.com) and its investor relations website (investors.progressive.com). We encourage investors and others to review the information Progressive makes public through these outlets, as such information distributed through these outlets may be considered to be material information.

Additional Information

Information in this presentation, and related comments by management during the earnings call, should be reviewed together. A dditional information can also be found in Progressive's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information, statements, and projections in this presentation and the related earnings call speak only as of the date of this presentation and related earnings call. Progressive assumes n o obligation to update any forward-looking or other information included in this presentation or related earnings calls, whether as a result of new information, future developments or events or otherwise.