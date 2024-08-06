Investor
2 0 2 4 Q 2
Direct Acquisition
Information Relevant to this Presentation
Regulation FD Disclosure Outlets
Progressive disseminates information to the public about Progressive, its products, services and other matters through various outlets in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. These outlets include its website (progressive.com) and its investor relations website (investors.progressive.com). We encourage investors and others to review the information Progressive makes public through these outlets, as such information distributed through these outlets may be considered to be material information.
Additional Information
Information in this presentation, and related comments by management during the earnings call, should be reviewed together. A dditional information can also be found in Progressive's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information, statements, and projections in this presentation and the related earnings call speak only as of the date of this presentation and related earnings call. Progressive assumes n o obligation to update any forward-looking or other information included in this presentation or related earnings calls, whether as a result of new information, future developments or events or otherwise.
Pat Callahan
Personal Lines President
OU R V ISION
Become consumers', agents', and business owners' #1
destination for insurance and other financial needs
Progressive is increasing share in the two fastest growing channels
PERSONAL AUTO DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM (DWP) CHANNEL MARKET SHARE
PROGRESSIVE PERSONAL AUTO INDUSTRY MARKET SHARE BY CHANNEL
45%
16%
40%
14%
12%
35%
Share
10%
Market
30%
8%
25%
6%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4%
Captive Agency
Direct
Independent Agency
2%
DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH BY CHANNEL, 2016 -2023
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Direct
7.9% CAGR
Direct
Independent Agency
Independent Agency
5.6% CAGR
Captive Agency
4.5% CAGR
Source: S&P Market Intelligence and company analysis
Direct customer acquisition
Virtuous cycle
Efficient growth
drives more
"at bats"
MEDIA
for more
1,000,000,000s
optimization
Billions of impressions
PROGRESSIVE.COM
Hundreds of millions of digital touches
100,000,000s
DIGITAL QUOTES
Tens of millions of digital quotes
10,000,000s
Optimizing here
SALES
1,000,000s
improves media
Millions of digital sales
economics
Agenda
01 /
02 /
Jay VanAntwerp
David Krew
Direct Media
Acquisition Experience
Business Leader
Business Leader
Media
Direct Acquisition
Media
MEDIA AT PROGR ESSIVE
Progressive buys virtually all
We buy in media channels
Our current capabilities
of our media using an
including mass media,
are the result of
in-house team.
programmatic display, paid social
evolution over almost three
media, direct mail, and generic
decades.
search
