2 0 2 4 Q 2

Direct Acquisition

Progressive disseminates information to the public about Progressive, its products, services and other matters through various outlets in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. These outlets include its website (progressive.com) and its investor relations website (investors.progressive.com). We encourage investors and others to review the information Progressive makes public through these outlets, as such information distributed through these outlets may be considered to be material information.

Information in this presentation, and related comments by management during the earnings call, should be reviewed together. A dditional information can also be found in Progressive's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information, statements, and projections in this presentation and the related earnings call speak only as of the date of this presentation and related earnings call. Progressive assumes n o obligation to update any forward-looking or other information included in this presentation or related earnings calls, whether as a result of new information, future developments or events or otherwise.

Pat Callahan

Personal Lines President

Become consumers', agents', and business owners' #1

destination for insurance and other financial needs

Progressive is increasing share in the two fastest growing channels

PERSONAL AUTO DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM (DWP) CHANNEL MARKET SHARE

PROGRESSIVE PERSONAL AUTO INDUSTRY MARKET SHARE BY CHANNEL

45%

16%

40%

14%

12%

35%

Share

10%

Market

30%

8%

25%

6%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

4%

Captive Agency

Direct

Independent Agency

2%

DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH BY CHANNEL, 2016 -2023

0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Direct

7.9% CAGR

Direct

Independent Agency

Independent Agency

5.6% CAGR

Captive Agency

4.5% CAGR

Source: S&P Market Intelligence and company analysis

Direct customer acquisition

Virtuous cycle

Efficient growth

drives more

"at bats"

MEDIA

for more

1,000,000,000s

optimization

Billions of impressions

PROGRESSIVE.COM

Hundreds of millions of digital touches

100,000,000s

DIGITAL QUOTES

Tens of millions of digital quotes

10,000,000s

Optimizing here

SALES

1,000,000s

improves media

Millions of digital sales

economics

Agenda

01 /

02 /

Jay VanAntwerp

David Krew

Direct Media

Acquisition Experience

Business Leader

Business Leader

Media

Direct Acquisition

Media

Progressive buys virtually all

We buy in media channels

Our current capabilities

of our media using an

including mass media,

are the result of

in-house team.

programmatic display, paid social

evolution over almost three

media, direct mail, and generic

decades.

search

